Recipe: Sweet chilli chicken bowl

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup rice

250g chicken breast

Salt/pepper

½ tablespoon oil

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 cup corn kernels

1 cup vital immunity slaw mix

Method

1. Cook the rice according to packet directions.

2. Slice the chicken breast, season with salt and pepper. Add a drizzle of oil to a frying pan and brown the chicken for 4-5 minutes.

3. Add the crushed garlic clove, sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar to the chicken, toss to coat. Turn the heat down and continue cooking until the chicken is fully cooked in the middle.

4. Cook the corn kernels for 4-5 minutes in a small saucepan of boiling water. Drain the water once cooked.

5. Assemble the bowl with the rice, sweet chilli chicken, corn and vital immunity slaw on the side.

6. Serve with extra sweet chilli sauce.