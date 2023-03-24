Cost of Living: Work lunches for under $5 a day
Work lunches can be the trickiest meal of the day. We should be eating a decent, nutrient-rich meal to keep us going through the afternoon, but it’s easy to turn to expensive and often unhealthy takeaway food, if working in an office, or boring and not terribly nutritious “something on toast”, if working from home.
Having already tackled cost-effective school lunches, Kathrine Lynch, founder of budget-conscious meal planning company The Daily Menu, is here with five delicious, nutritious lunches that are easy to make in advance and eat during your work day.
Best of all, they come in at under $5 per portion. Each recipe below makes two serves, so have one today and one tomorrow, or put one in the freezer for next week.
READ MORE:
* Dinner Sorted: Five meals that will feed you tonight and fill the freezer
* Live: Q&A with budget food blogger Kathrine Lynch
* Cost of Living: Tasty, healthy snacks for half of what you'll pay in the supermarket
Egg fried rice
A highly customisable meal.
Mexican mince bowl
The dish only takes 20 minutes to cook.
Roast vegetable wraps
Bacon or chicken can also be added for some extra protein.
Satay chicken noodle salad
This dish can also be served warm.
Sweet chilli chicken bowl
A quick and easy 20 minute cooking time.