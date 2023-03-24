Cost of Living: Work lunches for under $5 a day

Hamilton mum and food blogger Kathrine Lynch has put together a week of school lunches kids will love for low cost.

Work lunches can be the trickiest meal of the day. We should be eating a decent, nutrient-rich meal to keep us going through the afternoon, but it’s easy to turn to expensive and often unhealthy takeaway food, if working in an office, or boring and not terribly nutritious “something on toast”, if working from home.

Having already tackled cost-effective school lunches, Kathrine Lynch, founder of budget-conscious meal planning company The Daily Menu, is here with five delicious, nutritious lunches that are easy to make in advance and eat during your work day.

Best of all, they come in at under $5 per portion. Each recipe below makes two serves, so have one today and one tomorrow, or put one in the freezer for next week.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Egg fried rice.

Egg fried rice

Get the recipe here.

A highly customisable meal.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Mexican mince bowl.

Mexican mince bowl

Get the recipe here.

The dish only takes 20 minutes to cook.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Roast vegetable wraps.

Roast vegetable wraps

Get the recipe here.

Bacon or chicken can also be added for some extra protein.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Satay chicken noodle salad.

Satay chicken noodle salad

Get the recipe here.

This dish can also be served warm.

Kathrine Lynch/Supplied Sweet chilli chicken bowl.

Sweet chilli chicken bowl

Get the recipe here.

A quick and easy 20 minute cooking time.

Kathrine’s shopping list (items purchased at Pak n Save Mill St, Hamilton)