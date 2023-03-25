No more antsy pasta: Rome bans flour made of insects

The growing use in cooking of flour made from crickets, locusts and insect larvae has met fierce opposition in Italy where the government is to ban its use in pizza and pasta and segregate it on shelving in supermarkets.

In a sign of fear that insects might be associated with Italian cuisine, three government ministers called a press conference in Rome to announce four decrees aimed at a crackdown.

"It's fundamental that these flours are not confused with food made in Italy," Francesco Lollobrigida, the agriculture minister, said.

Packed with vitamins, proteins and minerals, flour made from crickets is increasingly seen as an ecological way to obtain nutrients, and the market is forecast to reach US$3.5 billion (NZ$5.6b) by 2029. The EU has already authorised foods made from crickets, locusts and the darkling beetle larva, and in January added mealworm larvae to the list.

READ MORE:

* German ice cream parlour offers cricket-flavoured scoops

* The insect flour to give your 'new year, new you' regime a protein boost

* Five ways to add insects to your diet

* Move over pineapple, there's a new hated pizza topping in town - insects



All four insects are cited in the Italian decrees, which will require any products containing them to be labelled with large lettering and displayed separately from other foods.

"Whoever wants to eat these products can, but those who don't, and I imagine that will be most Italians, will be able to choose," Lollobrigida said.

Orazio Schillaci, the health minister, said the legislation would also ban the use of insect flours in "typical" Italian products like pizza and pasta.

In a further attempt to promote Italian food, the government announced on Thursday (local time) that it would propose the inclusion of Italy's cuisine on Unesco's world heritage list.

THE TIMES, LONDON