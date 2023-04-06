Dessert Sorted with the Sulas: Pani popo buns with a cinnamon twist

Shanice Sula shows us how to make pani popo buns with a cinnamon twist.

Meet Shanice and Lima Sula. The West Auckland couple are parents to five kids aged 13 to 1, and enthusiastic cooks – stay-at-home mum Shanice grows much of their produce, bakes the family’s bread from scratch and even brews her own kombucha.

It wasn’t always this way, though. When their eldest child was born the couple had no idea how to cook and quickly taught themselves, turning to their elders for advice on how to cook the traditional Polynesian recipes they had grown up with. As their confidence grew they started experimenting with flavours and putting their own spins on those classics, and fell in love with cooking.

You can see the delicious recipes Shanice, and sometimes Lima, make for their growing family at slshomecooks on TikTok and Instagram, and check Stuff every two weeks where they’ll share a delicious recipe with readers.

READ MORE:

* Bakery behind best hot cross bun will use 200kg of fruit mix per day

* Recipe: Hot Cross Buns

* Recipe: Rum pumpkin pull-apart bread



As the Sulas say: “We believe sharing a meal with your family or friends, or even on your own, any time of the day is so important. It’s not just about the food, it's the love, laughter and conversations that a good home cooked meal bring.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Parents of five Shanice and Lima Sula.

Pani popo cinnamon crossover buns

Pani popo is a sweet Samoan coconut bun in a sweet coconut cream sauce and everyone knows how good cinnamon buns are. One evening two of my children wanted different baked goods – one pani popo and one cinnamon buns. Rather than making two separate desserts I thought, why don’t I combine the two together? It came out absolutely delicious and is now a favourite in our household, if anyone gives this recipe a go it will definitely be a go-to in their house too!

Ingredients

For the buns

3 Tbs Warm water

2¼ tsp Active dry yeast

1tsp + ½ cup sugar (separate)

1 can coconut milk

50g butter

pinch salt

1 large egg

¼ cup powdered milk

4½ cup of plain flour (have a bit extra on the side just in case)

Shanice Sula Pani popo cinnamon crossover buns.

For the filling

50g butter

¼ cup brown soft sugar

1-2 Tbs cinnamon

1 can coconut cream

1 Tbs sugar

For the cream cheese topping

50 g butter, softened

¼ cup cream cheese

1 cup icing sugar

2 Tbs milk

Method

In a large bowl combine 3 Tbs of warm water, the yeast and 1 tspof sugar. Let sit until yeast has activated for approximately seven minutes.

In a separate bowl mix 1 cup coconut milk (put the rest of the can aside for now) with butter and ½ cup sugar plus the salt and microwave for 1 minute.

Stir until everything is melted.

Whisk egg and powdered milk into the butter mixture.

Pour in the activated yeast mixture.

Sift in 4 cups of flour to start with. Combine, then add last half cup. (Dough should not be sticky – add more flour if needed.)

Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface and knead for 10minutes.

Return to lightly oiled bowl and cover with a breathable cloth. Let rise in a warm, place for one to two hours or until doubled in size. When doubled in size, punch air out.

Preheat oven on fan bake at 180C degrees.

Mix the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.

Roll your dough out into a flat rectangle shape on a floured surface then spread filling mixture all over.

Roll into a log, then cut into buns. You should get between 16-20.

Put in ovenproof dish and cover for 15-20 minutes more.

Mix the rest of the coconut milk and can of coconut cream with the Tbs of sugar then pour into gaps of buns so that the bottom of ovenproof dish is covered.

Put into the oven for approximately 22mins (watch they don’t burn).

While waiting mix together the topping ingredients and set aside (sift in the icing sugar so there’s no lumps).

Once cooked, spread topping over.

Let rest for 10mins before serving.