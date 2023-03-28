Midweek Meals Sorted: One-pot wonders for busy, chilly nights

The thermometer has definitely been dipping these last few evenings, and that calls for a one-pot dish.

Call it a stew, casserole or pot roast, the principle is the same: put everything in a deep dish, stick it on the stove or in the oven (or slow cooker or pressure cooker), and walk away. Come back when everything within is tender and sweet and delicious, eat and be happy.

Try a spicy stew, deeply savoury Italian-style braise, or a surprising pasta dish – yes, you cook the noodles right in the sauce! – to get you through your mid-week slump.

If you like Midweek Meals Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

Melanie Jenkins/Supplied Chorizo and chickpea stew

Chorizo and chickpea stew

Get the recipe here

Chorizo sausages are so tasty it’s possible to make a few go a long way, especially in a stew like this.

Jason Creaghan chicken cacciatore

Chicken cacciatore

Get the recipe here

Porcini mushrooms give this Italian-style dish a deeply satisfying flavour.

Julie Le Clerc tuna and spinach pasta

One-pot tuna and spinach pasta

Get the recipe here

This is a clever way of cooking the pasta and the sauce together in one pot, producing a well-rounded dinner with no extra effort.