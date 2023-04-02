Good food and good vibes: What to expect at the Vegan Food Truck Festival

Stuff reporter Josephine Franks tries a new take on a Kiwi classic. (Video first published on 14 November 2019)

Auckland’s Vegan Food Truck Festival is back for 2023, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

“We saw a demand back in 2019 for a dedicated vegan food event, and that’s how the festival was born,” says Maggie Gray, event director at Food Truck Collective, which hosts weekly food truck events all around Auckland.

“With more people adopting plant based diets and those choosing to eat meat less regularly, the rise for vegan and vegetarian options from our food trucks has risen noticeably over the past few years.”

After a break in 2022 due to Covid-19, the festival is back in the central city location of Victoria Park on Sunday.

“In previous years we held the festival at Corban​ Estate in Henderson, which was a beautiful venue, however transport links and parking onsite couldn’t withstand the crowds we attracted,” Gray says.

Gray has been in the business of food trucks since 2016, when she ran a vegan smoothie truck.

“I can’t actually cook, but I can make good smoothies,” she says.

Over the past seven years, the demand for plant-based food has grown exponentially, which presented a business opportunity for Gray and the team at Food Truck Collective.

“There’s a niche, a demand, for plant-based themed events, we have incredible vendors that we work with, we know how to put a food truck event on, so why not create a food truck festival?” Gray says.

“We want to bring foodies together and enjoy these delicious eats from chefs and entrepreneurs who are living their dream.

“The last couple of years have been some of the most traumatic years with everybody being cooped up, humans not being with humans, and no-one socialising. Food just seems to bring people together, and it’s what we love to do.”

In 2021, the Vegan Food Festival attracted 2500 people when it was held out west, so Gray is “hoping to surpass that”.

“Annoyingly, it’s very down to the weather,” Gray says, adding that gazebos are available for shelter if rain dampens plans on Sunday.

Gray is confident avid foodies will come out rain or shine.

“When I helped out Double Dutch Fries years ago, it was pouring with rain, and people were still standing in queues, with umbrellas, determined to get the delicious food,” she says.

Gray believes the numbers attending the festival are growing due to the significant increase of vegans in New Zealand.

“There are plant-based vegans who have wanted it to move into the mainstream, and now it has. There’s a lot of vegan food available,” she says.

“The majority of our trucks will have a vegetarian or vegan option, if they are not a dedicated vegan truck. The festival isn’t just for vegans, but for everyone that enjoys yummy food.”

A couple of Gray’s “must-eats” from the event include the Rolling Pin Buddha dumplings, which are made out of tofu, shitake mushroom, bok choy and cabbage, as well as Lulu’s “beautiful” acai bowl.

Gray also recommends Lalele Gelato, which she describes as the “dad” of the food trucks, due to being in the business for more than 10 years.

Nathan Gutsell of Lalele Gelato explains how they make their vegan gelato - which is made out of coconut milk – so creamy.

“We have a small commercial kitchen in west Auckland where we blend the ingredients,” Gutsell says.

“It took a while to perfect the consistency and get the ratios right. If you used too much coconut it would be too firm, and not have the right scoopability.”

After a year of working to create the best vegan gelato possible, Lalele was in business, and he and his team now have a range of flavours at their fingertips.

“The one that is always on the menu is rosemary, raspberry and coconut,” Gutsell says.

“The unusual flavour always interests a few non-vegans to try it, and they are surprised to see how creamy it is.”

Also available on Sunday will be a fejioa and thyme-leaf blend, and “popalatos”: a creamy vegan ice-block made out of avocado, coconut and fresh tarragon.

“Fresh, hot” vegan waffles will also be on offer, which the Lalele team developed over lockdown to get the “fluffiness, bounce and texture” right.

Another staple of any good foodie festival is Double Dutch Fries​, which has purchased over a tonne of potatoes to prepare for the big day.

Timothy van der Werff​, who has been running the fried food truck for almost nine years, says everything is made fresh at the event, and the team cuts, prepares and cooks the fries as the orders pile up.

Van der Werff says the team usually goes through 250kg of potatoes at a big event such as this, with their record topping half a tonne in one day.

“Every year we build on it, we have non-stop queues and four of us in the truck cranking, but we love it,” van der Werff says.

Before events, van der Werff will drive out to Pukekohe to personally select potatoes ready to be made into fries, and will test them in the truck to make sure they’ll make the perfect fry.

While foodies take in all the delicious kai the festival has to offer, they will also be treated to live music, including a DJ, an 80s synth band and Gray’s own husband, who will be playing alongside a saxophonist.

Gray says the most important priority for Food Truck Collective is to create a “fun day out” for foodies.

“We believe great eats, beats and vibes make a successful event, and that’s exactly what we have planned.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at eventfinda.co.nz.