Yeah, Nah: Is Goody Goody Gum Drops horrific or the best?

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. But some may scream in disgust when they’re served up a cone filled with Goody Goody Gum Drops.

Combining bubblegum flavoured ice cream with gum drop lollies could be seen as a stroke of genius by those with a sweet tooth. For others, all that sugar may just be too much.

Lovers of the flavour may be missing it.

Tip Top discontinued the tubs last year, saying they were working to reduce the number of products sold so as to maximise the company’s ability to keep up with customer demand through summer.

It caused outrage given its beloved history as a childhood favourite for some.

A Tip Top Ice Cream spokesperson said the decision on if or when the tubs would return was yet to be made.

The spokesperson expected any decision to be made “in a couple of months”.

Stuff Goody Goody Gum Drops ice cream is a controversial favourite flavour.

But is the flavour actually goody goody, and worthy of being back on shelves, or is it baddie baddie, and a part of ice cream history that should be forgotten?

