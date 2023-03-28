This Italian chef has the ultimate tips for the perfect grazing board this Easter

How to slice different types of cheese on your cheese platter to ensure you are getting the best out of each cheese and everyone gets a good taste!

If you're entertaining family or friends over Easter, chances are a cheese board or some antipasto will be on the table at some point.

A well-put together grazing board needs a few key elements to really make it sing, including cured meats and toasted bread.

Italian chef and restaurateur from A'Mare in Sydney, Alessandro Pavoni – who is a master of the antipasto board – shared his top tips for the ultimate charcuterie board at home with 9Honey Kitchen.

Pavoni says the most common mistake people make when crafting a grazing board is, surprisingly, over-preparing.

READ MORE:

* How to build the ultimate Christmas platter

* The Mediterranean diet is healthy. But is it Mediterranean?

* How to create the perfect sharing platter

* Perfect antipasto platter doesn't need to be fancy



He says the worst thing you can do is "make it too early and put it in the fridge under Glad Wrap and let the prosciutto oxidise".

His recommendation for ensuring your cheeseboard stays fresh and cool before serving is a little unconventional.

"At home I'll cover mine with a wet tea towel before my guests arrive to keep everything fresh and hydrated," Pavoni explains.

Most people will opt for a huge selection of meats and cheeses when making a platter for their guests, however Pavoni warns you shouldn't overlook other ingredients too.

Getty Images This Easter, there will likely be an antipasto or cheese board on the table.

He says vegetables should be a main attraction on the board as they bulk it up and add fibre and nutrients.

"To me, marinated olives, and some sort of vegetable should never be left off!" he adds.

"They can be overlooked for meat and cheese, but they make the board interesting and introduce different flavours."

It can, however, be very easy to over-complicate your cheeseboard with too many competing flavours.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Don’t over-complicate your cheeseboard.

Pavoni's mantra is "simple is always best". "Top quality ingredients don't need 'work' to be wonderful," he says.

"Focus on the best ingredients available and let them speak for themselves. Less time putting complicated food on the plate, and more time to socialise over it"

Australians love to add dips, including hummus and avocado, to their grazing boards. But Pavoni says this isn't tradition in Italy.

He believes Middle Eastern dips don't have a place on an antipasto board he is serving to friends and family. "We don't have dips in Italy," he adds.

In English, antipasto translates roughly to "the dish served before the meal".

But if you're following Pavoni's advice, you can graze on a delicious board in lieu of a meal.

His perfect antipasto creation has the following ingredients:

Mozzarella di bufala

Parmigiano reggiano

Thinly sliced mortadella

Prosciutto

Salame

Grissini (hand made) and warm focaccia

Anchovies

Olives

Marinated artichokes

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.