Thrift Club: I shop and cook all my meals once a month

Hayley and Dan Gillespie cook up 50 days' worth of dinners for only $400, saving a “huge amount of money and even bigger amounts of time”.

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their wallet further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Dan Gillespie

Location: Christchurch

Thrifty habits: doing a once a month shop-and-cook

Dan Gillespie and his wife Hayley love food but aren’t huge fans of cooking.

Once a month, they save a “huge amount of money and even bigger amounts of time” with a single shop, and one big cook to prepare the couple’s dinners for the weeks ahead.

These meals have sometimes lasted up to “around 50 days”.

For Gillespie, the hardest part is having to come up with a new meal plan each month.

“[This] does take two or three hours to get sorted and get the food list organised. It only seems like a challenge because we have spent 50 days applying very little effort to our daily food habits,” he said.

“Sometimes it is a bit of a challenge having freezer space as we freeze a lot of fruit, but using 1-1.2L square Sistema containers makes packing very efficient.”

The motivating reason behind their habit is saving money, and while “there is an element of sacrifice” it allows more money for the mortgage, holiday fund, and more time with the kids.

While Gillespie concedes, freezer meals are not as good as fresh exciting meals, they hardly notice the repetition.

Gillespie shops at his local Pak N Save, and each month they rotate eight different meals, making four portions of each.

Stuff Dan Gillespie does shops and cooks once monthly with his family.

The couple’s meals for March included venison cottage pie, dumplings, creamy chicken pasta bake, burgers (with homemade buns), nachos, and stir-fry.

Gillespie shops for fruit and veggies from the local greengrocer, which he finds cheaper than the local supermarket (although, it “doesn’t look as nice”).

“If you’re buying meat, The Mad Butcher often has really good deals, though we do hunt for our own meat which does have an expense associated with it but is also a hobby of ours.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hayley and Dan Gillespie cook a month worth of dinners for only $400, saving a “huge amount of money and even bigger amounts of time”.

The money saved

One of Gillespie’s monthly standard shops will include toiletries, breakfasts, lunches and dinners for the month (sometimes up to 50 days). It usually comes in under $400.

“This doesn’t include fresh fruit as we often pick this, but this would come to no more than $50/month extra.

Gillespie spends just “just over” $4500 a year on groceries. Stats NZ data from 2019 showed the average South Island spend for a couple was $249.20 per week ($12,958 per year).

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hayley and Dan Gillespie estimate they save about $7500 a year on their grocery bill.

