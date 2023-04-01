Why you should never ask your barista to microwave your coffee

Barista Zara Collins would rather make you a fresh one.

In our regular Your Weekend column series, Who makes your coffee? we meet Zara Collins from Cafe Velvet in Blenheim.

What do you do when you’re not making coffee?

I enjoy spending time with my loved ones and getting away with my partner Hamish to our bach where I like to go hiking and fishing.

What’s your coffee order?

My coffee order is simple - an americano.

What’s the key to a great coffee?

Like wine, which Marlborough is known for, it starts with the farmer, then the roaster of the bean. Throw some milk into the mix and that’s where we come in - the barista who needs the same amount of passion as the farmer and the roaster to produce a great coffee.

What’s your favourite thing about being a barista?

I like building a rapport with our customers. It helps me learn what their coffee order is so I can be fast, efficient and personable.

What’s the local delicacy in your area?

Mussels. Marlborough and the Pelorus Sound provide the perfect environment for these tasty morsels to be enjoyed.

What’s the biggest coffee sin?

When people say “just chuck it in the microwave for 30 seconds” about a cold coffee. Really? I’d much rather make you a fresh coffee.