Burn it like Beckham: A history of Brooklyn's cooking attempts

Brooklyn Beckham joins parents David and Victoria for the GQ Man of the Year Awards last September. Also attending are Taron Egerton, Rita Ora and Nicole Kidman.

Cometh the hour, cometh the nepo baby, as Brooklyn Beckham – model, chef, Goldilocks of the realm – is making headlines again.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn’s journey from cherub-faced photographer, to model, and now chef delivers fresh joys every few months for the casual observer (yours truly).

This week Brooklyn, 24, received new backlash from fans who were perplexed by the sight of a wooden cork sitting in his bolognese pot.

To reflect on Brooklyn’s reliably enjoyable (yet not quite capable) attempts in the kitchen, we’ve rounded up his best endeavours at cooking so far.

Brooklyn’s homemade pizza

One consistent theme in Brooklyn’s videos, bless him, is a canny knack to believe that he is inventing something new with even the most rudimentary of ingredients or recipes.

Case in point: in August 2022, Beckham Jr shared a video, set to the sound of Teddy Pendergrass’ It’s Time For Love, to his Instagram followers of himself making homemade pizza, setting back UK-Italian relations more than half a century in the process by using canned tomatoes for the topping.

Brooklyn faced plenty of hate in the comments for his overcooked, overly crusty, and underwhelming concoction.

The result is a bland-AF pizza – the sort of thing that might cause an Italian grandmother to faint on sight, the kind of anglicised nonsense that would be tossed aside in favour of a fresh attempt in any Italian kitchen.

Stuff Brooklyn's homemade pizza. Just like nonna hates it.

You can see what is by any measure an insane ratio of cheese to crust, a lack of toppings, an an overly satisfied Brooklyn.

“Is your base sauce seriously tinned tomatoes and raw garlic?” one commentator asked, with a crying face emoji.

“Don’t quit your day job,” another remarked.

Now, cyberbullying aside, Brooklyn’s crust-to-dough ratio and use of tinned tomatoes is completely unhinged, and if he had a day job to quit, he should indeed reconsider it.

But that wasn’t Beckham’s first piece of scorched earth within the online cooking community.

Brooklyn’s big breakfast

In September 2021, for US morning programme The Today Show, Beckham was filmed cooking a British breakfast sandwich.

“I’ve always loved food,” he said.

“When quarantine hit, I really just started to get into it. My fiancée started filming me and I started posting it,” he said.

Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

The video of the segment, which includes an entire news crew nodding sagely as wee Brooklyn fries two eggs, resembles more of a 2am kitchen raid than the polished, professional shoot of a trained chef.

Beyond the egg frying, there’s really not much for Brooklyn to do at all.

It was a lot to take in for Stateside viewers so early in the morning – removing the pre-cooked meat from the package, putting it in a sandwich, pretending this was cooking.

Shortly after, Beckham would launch his Facebook Watch series “Cookin' With Brooklyn” in December 2021.

The backlash was swift, but also perplexed – many could not understand how or why Beckham was describing cooking as his passion.

“Brooklyn Beckham knocks up a sarnie ffs it’s hardly Michelin Star,” one Twitter used wrote.

But the best was yet to come.

Brooklyn’s gin and tonic

Then, in November 2022, Beckham filmed himself making a gin and tonic for Bustle.

It’s here that we can start to safely assume Beckham was just trolling us all.

After remarking on camera that he was “very experimental” and “a nutter in the kitchen”, Beckham proceeded to make a gin and tonic with its basic ingredients – gin, tonic, and a few extras such as rosemary, mint, and lime.

Brooklyn is beaming proudly over his beverage – thinking he has invented something new by pouring gin, with tonic, with herbs.

Brooklyn’s lack of new recipes is only matched by his lack of self-awareness, which is what really makes the whole video so fun.

One user was left astounded by the video and wrote on Bustle’s page: "Gin and tonic using gin and tonic. Amazing. Brilliant. Whoever would have thought of that?"

"I still can't work out if Brooklyn Beckham is trolling us," one wrote on a TikTok clip of Beckham’s tutorial.

Bustle/Supplied Brooklyn Beckham called himself a “nutter” while whisking up a gin and tonic for Bustle.

Brooklyn’s bolognese

Beckham’s most recent cooking escapade involved a bolognese, a tiny dog, a big old pot, and a lonely cork.

Fans responded to the sight of a wine cork in his pot, and the pup – rescue puppy Peanut – perched precariously in his arms.

‘There’s a cork in your pot and dog hair about to join,” one social media commentator wrote about Beckham’s mise-en-scene.

In response, Beckham shared a screenshot that said: “We found information that the addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensured a more tender dish.”

But the text he showed is actually taken from an article named: Let’s Talk Food: Wine corks ensure more tender octopus.

Maybe he needs a stint at Le Cordon Bleu, maybe he needs to go back to basics.

Maybe all he needs is a job.