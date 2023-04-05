Should you make your kid eat the same dinner as everyone else?

You’re probably familiar with this scene: dinnertime chaos unfolds after your cooking efforts are rejected by a crying toddler who would rather fall to the floor in tears than touch their carrots.

So, do you give into your child’s meltdown and make them a separate meal, or simply tell them to take their food or leave it?

We asked a panel of professionals, including a nutritionist, a parenting expert, and a children’s cooking class tutor, for their advice on how to solve meal time mayhem with your fussy eater.

READ MORE:

* 'Put the baby where?' Dad's modern-day MacGyver hack for a peaceful hotel stay

* The 'hidden' care kids: Need for benefits to raise someone else's child up 50%

* How the cost of living crisis is leading to fewer kids in sports



Nutritionist

Abbie O'Rourke is a registered nutritionist and Director of Feel Fresh Nutrition, and says parents should avoid bending to their children’s demands and making a separate meal for a fussy eater.

“Research shows making a separate meal can reinforce picky eating habits, and make it more difficult to encourage your child to try new foods,” O’Rourke says.

Supplied Abbie O'Rourke is a registered nutritionist and the director of Feel Fresh Nutrition.

“With that in mind, we still don’t want to give them the exact food that adults eat, because kids do perceive food differently and are attracted to food differently.”

She cites a research paper from New York’s Cornell University, which found portion sizes and colour were major factors in the desirability of food to children.

“Kids find visual appeal way more important than parents – sometimes it’s a case of making the same meal, but making faces out of the food, and they love it,” O’Rourke says.

“Some kids like their food to be separate and that’s not the worst thing, as long as they don’t fall apart when their carrots and peas touch.

“They feel like they’re a little bit more in control, and they can cope better with their food when it’s in little portions separately on the plate with a bit of colour.”

Supplied O'Rourke says letting your kids have a say in what they eat helps them feel more in control of their meals.

She says modelling positive eating behaviour by vocalising how you feel about the meal and eating together is also helpful, as well as allowing your child to have choice in what they’re eating.

“Putting out four vegetables in front of your child and telling them they can choose three can make them feel like they’re in control, but they’re still getting their veges.”

O’Rourke says there is a “stark difference” between being a picky eater and problem eating, which is often associated with autism and ADHD.

She says problem eaters typically don’t go back to foods and will only eat 20 options or fewer, and “fall apart emotionally” when they’re faced with foods they don’t want.

For parents concerned their child’s fussy eating habits may be venturing into problem eating territory, O’Rourke recommends seeing your doctor who can refer you to a dietician or paediatrician.

Parenting expert

Joseph Driessen, parenting expert and director of Education Answers, says that if dinnertime with your fussy eater is chaos, the battle might not be worth fighting.

“If you say ‘this is what we’re having’, and after a few tantrums they go along with it, and it works, that’s fine,” Driessen says.

Parenting expert Joseph Dreissen says constant confrontation with your child can have lasting effects.

“You don’t want to go down a road of having confrontations with your child all the time – that sets them up for stress, trauma, and fight or flight syndrome.”

He says for some children, fussy eating is simply a phase, and approaching the issue with an “uptight” stance won’t help your child.

If you find yourself with a screaming toddler who would rather have a cheese toastie than the freshly baked lasagne made for the whole family, Dreissen recommends settling for the toastie – but not without hiding some extra nutrition in it.

“You can make a healthy toastie with veges and a bean mix for protein, and I would give them that choice,” Dreissen says.

Supplied If you need to make your child separate food, try to sneak in some extra vege and protein to make the substitute meal healthier.

“I think both options [making them eat or making a separate meal] are good – sometimes it’s okay to say to your child, ‘look, this is what you’re going to eat’, and that works for some children.

“For others it doesn’t, and it becomes an endless row that you want to avoid to not make meal times a massive confrontation.

“If going down the track of forcing them causes chaos, then why not treat them how we are treated when we go out to eat?”

Children’s cooking class tutor

Suzie Tait-Bradley is the Director of Little Cooks, an Auckland-based organisation teaching primary and intermediate age children how to cook.

She says giving your fussy eater a different meal is “setting them up for a lifetime of being picky.”

Supplied Suzie Tait-Bradley is the director of LittleCooks, teaching primary and intermediate age children how to cook.

“It discourages them from trying new foods, flavours, and textures which are all a vital part of learning and growing up,” Tait-Bradley says.

“Are there a few things my kids still won't eat at 18 and 20 years old? Sure, but we never cooked anything separate for them and often said, ‘this is your only dinner tonight, take it or leave it’.”

Tait-Bradley recommends involving your child in the cooking process as not only a “priceless memory”, but also an opportunity to help them feel more comfortable with what they’re eating and give them a sense of control, whether that be letting them weigh ingredients, mix foods, grate cheese, or chop veges.

She says she often gets feedback from parents who say their children have become less picky since learning how to cook.

Supplied Tait-Bradley says giving your fussy eater a different meal is “setting them up for a lifetime of being picky.”

“Kids won't try what isn't put in front of them. The more they are exposed to, the less strange things appear,” Tait-Bradley says.

“This applies to everything, good and bad – I know older people who only order one or two meals at a restaurant and will absolutely not try new things from the menu.

“Teaching kids to cook, getting them to learn about new foods, what goes into food that they eat, helps them to be more explorative in nature when it comes to trying new flavours and developing the skills to create food.”