How does this supermarket receipt from 1991 compare to now?

16:20, Apr 26 2023
Breakfast
Food prices were up 12.1% in March compared to March last year, according to Stats NZ's latest food price index.

Let’s cast our minds back, if you will, to the New Zealand of the 1990s: Shortland Street came to television, Helen Clark became our first female Prime Minister to come in via election, and beef mince was $2.43 at New World.

Times have changed since then – sure, we still have Shortland Street and women Prime Ministers, but now $2.43 at the supermarket won’t even cover the cost of a 1L bottle of milk, let alone a pack of meat, as the rising cost of living has seen our food bills explode in the last year, going up 12% in the year to January and up by 24.5% since 2016.

A reminder of simpler times, collector James Mackenzie sourced a New World shopping receipt from June 1991, including the staple beef mince for $2.43 (from this point all 1991 prices will be adjusted for inflation, making the mince $4.93 in 2023 dollars) and yoghurt for $2.03 – so, how do these vintage prices compare to the food on our supermarket shelves now?

Starting off with the $2.03 yoghurt, presumably a 1kg tub (the receipt does not specify the size of most items), you would now be forking out $5.19 for the cheapest yoghurt tub (Yoplait) New World carries, or $6.99 for the most expensive (De Winkel).

On the receipt, a cake was sold at the sweet price of $4.77 – now, a whole cake can sell anywhere between $5.49 for a medium sized carrot cake, or $37.99 for a higher-range Decors Cake.

Next is a listing for cottage cheese and chives, presumably Meadow Fresh’s Cottage Cheese dip which was $2.84 in 1991 – now, the price has jumped to $4.59 for a 250g tub.

Burger buns for $3.20 also make an appearance on the list, and the cheapest pack of burger buns New World carries is the Pam’s brioche style burger buns, which comes in a pack of six and costs $4.49.

Or, you could opt for Value King’s eight pack of burger buns for 10 cents more at $4.59.

A packet of 8 crumpets this shopper picked up had cost $1.72, but at some point between now and 1991, New World stopped carrying 8-packs of crumpets, however you can buy a pack of six Golden Crumpets for $3.99.

The beef mince, which is included on the receipt without a specific weight, will now cost you $6.40 for 400g of the cheapest mince New World offers, or $15.99 for 1kg.

Sausages, also on the receipt without a specificed weight, were $5.23 in 1991, but in 2023, you could pay $14.29 for a 1kg bag of Hellers sausages, or $7.99 for a 420g packet of Beehive sausages.

Another meat staple included on the receipt is King’s Bacon for $7.10, which is a brand no longer sold through New World.

Assuming this was a 1kg bag of bacon, you would now expect to pay $17.99 for Heller’s Manuka Smoked Streaky Bacon, or go for the higher price of $26.69 for Grandpa’s Meat and Bacon co.

In 1991, the total of that New World shop was $17.30 – now, from the lowest prices listed here, the same shopping trip would set you back a whopping $54.19, over three times the price in 1991.

Comparing the most expensive prices from 2023, the price tag on this supermarket trip would be $103.59, nearly double the cost of the lowest priced 2023 items.

Chew on that.