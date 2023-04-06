Auckland bakery insists mould growth in pie was 'just cheese'

Auckland man Alan Joseph confronted a staff member at a Mt Roskill bakery after finding a growth of mould inside his steak and cheese pie.

An Auckland man was left disgusted after he bit into a steak and cheese and found a colony of mould inside, but the baker claims it was “just cheese”.

Alan Joseph bought the pie for breakfast from Bake and Beans in Mt Roskill on his way to work, and has been feeling sick to his stomach with worry since.

“I had eaten a third of the pie already. I’ve taken the morning off to visit the doctor, and I’m just hoping I’ll be OK.”

When Joseph confronted the baker with the mouldy pie in hand and insisted they throw away the whole batch to stop others from becoming sick, they said he was giving them “drama”.

READ MORE:

* 'Yuck that's mould': Kiwis complain of mouldy Burger King burgers in Auckland

* Who's got the best hot cross buns in south Auckland?

* Praise be to cheeses: Judges assess New Zealand's best dairy delicacies



“It was unreal, they just kept asking, ‘what can we do about it?’

“They claimed it was cheese.”

A video recording shows staff backtrack on claims that the pie was baked fresh in the morning, saying it had been prepared the previous evening.

But Joseph wasn’t swallowing that explanation either. He said he used to bake pies for a BP petrol station and they shouldn’t become petri dishes in an adequately hot pie warmer.

Alan Joseph/Supplied When Alan Joseph bought a steak and cheese for breakfast from Bake and Beans in Mt Roskill, he didn't see fungi on the ingredients list.

“I’m a big pie fan. I eat a lot of them, and I’ve never heard of a fresh pie with mould growing inside of it.”

An “A grade” food certificate is presented on the wall at the Bake and Beans bakery. A sign proudly proclaims the pies are “filled with flavours”.

Joseph said he had reported the baker to the council, the Ministry for Primary Industries and Ministry o Business, Innovation and Employment, and he hoped someone would follow up.

A Bake and Beans staff member told Stuff the mould was “just the cheese” and she was sorry that Joseph had misunderstood what he was looking at.

Alan Joseph/Supplied The bakery is located next to Mt Roskill Grammar School and Alan Joseph is concerned students will unwittingly consume a mouldy old pie.

“It sometimes happens with the cheese. It’s not mouldy. It depends on the temperature.”

However, she said they had since thrown out the remaining pies from the warmer.

She insisted the pie warmer was kept at a sufficient temperature “all the time”.

The staff member said the Mt Roskill Bake and Beans branch also supplied pies for other locations across Auckland and they were pie experts.

The bakery has 31 one-star reviews on Google.