Why are New Zealanders obsessed with cheese scones?

A mouthful of soft bread and melted cheese – life doesn’t get much better than that, right?

In Christchurch, Kiwis looking for a bite of their favourite cheese scone are willing to spend $7.50 for one, not letting the cost of living crisis deter their baking fix.

A common breakfast replacement or snack to go along with your cuppa, scones have cemented themselves in the Kiwi diet – but how did this obsession begin?

Kiwi culinary icon Allyson Gofton, former host of cooking show Food in a Minute, says scones are “quintessentially Kiwi”, having arrived on Aotearoa’s shores along with the British settlers.

READ MORE:

* Yeah, Nah: Would you pay $7.50 for a cheese scone?

* Sold out by 10am: The Kiwi obsession with cheese scones even at $7.50 a pop

* Scone with the Wind: In search of Wellington's best cheese scone



“It’s the ultimate – it's a household staple, it's a staple on the farms, and a staple in the baking repertoire of New Zealand,” Gofton says.

“Scones are something you can whip up in a hurry when people came through your door, and it was always a welcome opportunity to sit and enjoy the company.

“It is part and parcel of the culture of our country, and it has really outlived the rise of the carrot cake and the muffin, and it still goes on.”

Stuff Allyson Gofton explains the Kiwi obsession with scones.

The humble scone is thought to have been created in Scotland in the 1500s, according to Freshways UK, and the original recipe called for oats before being baked over an open fire.

They rose in popularity in Britain about 1840, the same year the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, when Queen Victoria’s close friend Anna, Duchess of Bedford, began ordering scones for her daily afternoon tea.

Variations of the scone started off modest, Gofton says, with bakers beginning to add cheese and dates to their baking before the “very Kiwi” pinwheel scone arrived.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff “It is part and parcel of the culture of our country, and it has really outlived the rise of the carrot cake and the muffin, and it still goes on.”

However, as Gofton explains, our taste for scones has become more indulgent as time has passed, straying far from the baked good’s basic origins.

“They’ve become richer in flavours and content and what we buy today is nothing like the original scone,” Gofton says.

“What we’re getting today is something that contains more fat, cheese, butter – more of everything. It’s a much richer version of the original, and we’ve become very used to it being decadent.”

She says her childhood memory of cheese scones was just a basic scone topped with cheese, “because that’s all we could afford”.

“Now the whole thing is laden with cheese,” she laughs.

Gofton credits part of the obsession to how filling scones are, a factor that she says has become more significant now as bakeries increase the size of their scones.

We're in search of the most expensive cheese scone in NZ. How much do you pay for your scone? Leave us a comment below.

“The scone has become almost like a mini loaf – it’s no longer a scone,” she says.

“We kid ourselves that it’s better than eating something sweet like a muffin, but in calorie count it’s probably very similar.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff When Gofton was a child, cheese scones were simly plain scones topped with a bit of cheese.

Gofton remembers, years ago, putting together a Country Calendar baking book featuring recipes from all over New Zealand.

“There was about 30 homesteads [we approached], and everyone gave me a scone recipe,” she says.

“Everybody has a recipe that makes theirs just a bit special, and I think it’s gorgeous. I love the fact that New Zealanders are quite passionate about their cheese scones.”

But would she buy one for $7.50?

“I think people are mad to buy a scone for $7.50, whether its cheese or date.”