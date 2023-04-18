What is the best apple variety in New Zealand?

Top of the crops. Find out which supermarket apple comes out number one in our definitive power ranking.

From ambrosia to tango, the humble supermarket apple can offer something of a taste and texture rollercoaster.

Whether crisp or floury, sweet or tart, perhaps no supermarket fruit elicits as many opinions as the original forbidden apple.

To pick the best of the crop, we popped along to Countdown with Stuff’s very own Sarah Scully, an art director and apple connoisseur, who keeps us in apples every afternoon at 3pm, here at Stuff HQ.

Transcending seasons, palettes, and the cost-of-living crisis itself, here is Stuff’s definitive power ranking of supermarket apples – with Sarah’s opinions of what lies at their core appeal.

#5 – The Jazz apple

The fleshy, seed-bearing fruit arrives in a rainbow of different colours and flavours - the Jazz representing perhaps the least refined of them all.

Coming in as Sarah’s last choice, she said that the apple “doesn’t live up to its name.”

While Sarah praised the jazz apple for its vague, spice aroma, it’s “on the sweet side” – lacking the more complex tangy and tart flavour profile as some of her more highly-ranked choices.

Most fatally, the jazz apple is “only sometimes crisp”, which is surely the downfall of any supermarket apple, helping secure its spot in bottom place.

Stuff Stuff staff are spoiled for choice at their local supermarket – but which fruit is top of the crop?

#4 – Ambrosia

Sarah said that the ambrosia was only slightly better – it had a “floral fragrance”, which might draw some in, but is ultimately “too sweet.”

Again, like the jazz, the ambrosia is sometimes crisp, but more likely to disappoint – lacking a satisfying crunch or guaranteed, lip-smacking bite satisfaction.

Because of its lacklustre taste, texture, or otherwise identifying traits (the ambrosia apples are always in abundance as the middlebrow lunchbox-friendly apple of choice), Sarah placed the ambrosia firmly in her second-tier – “a bit ordinary” as she put it.

#3 – Rose

While many will be lured in by the “pretty colour”, said Sarah, the flavour itself leaves a lot to be desired.

Despite the attractive name, the Rose is a “just-ok” make-up of your 5+ a day.

“It’s very bland and sweet,” but it’s fine for an afternoon pick-me-up, “it’s ok for when you want to crunch on a healthy option.”

“It’s mostly crisp.”

Stuff It’s red versus green in the battle of the apples.

#2 – Royal Gala

Want to find most royal of the Royal Gala? “Look for the reddest ones,” said Sarah.

They’re second in our rankings because they have the reliability of being “mostly always crisp” with a “vaguely floral aroma”.

They’re “refreshing” – which is what we all need in the office at 3pm.

#1 – The Tango

As far as Sarah is concerned, the Tango apple is the very same, biblical apple Eve reached for – if Tango has one supreme fan, it’s Sarah, she slices and dices them every day.

It’s the botanical embodiment of pectin perfection – a parcel of crisp goodness, reliable on every bite, with an antioxidant army on arrival.

Stuff Taste, crunch, and texture all go into our power ranking.

“It’s got a lovely blend of sweetness, but is on the tart side,” explained Sarah. “It is always crisp, with a sharp fragrance – it’s quite perky.”

The tango is not only delicious, it might just transport you away from work and straight to a Mediterranean orchard instead.

”It’s just like visiting Spain.”