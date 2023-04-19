Newsable: Cake cutting advice another TikTok tip that's not worth worrying about

Crumbly cake? You could have been cutting it wrong this whole time.

A viral TikTok video is boldly claiming we’ve been “cutting cakes wrong”.

The baker, Dan Lagan, then proceeds to place the tip of his knife on to the plate and slices into the cake sideways.

Lagan says cutting cakes this way will mean “you don’t have any of those cake crumbs dragging through the frosting” and by following his method you’ll “look like a total baking rockstar”.

The video has clocked up 2.8 million views on the app, with one user commenting “dude, it’s just cake!”

And while, yes, it is just cake, Newsable called on top Wellington baker Kate Bresolin to get to the bottom of all this hype.

“I’ve never seen that before,” the Tomboy bakery owner tells Newsable.

Bresolin then points out that while the technique is meant to avoid crumbs going everywhere, it doesn’t do a great job.

“[When] he pulled the knife up he had cake crumbs in the centre of the cake. So he still got the cake crumbs... I get what he was trying to say, but he still had cake crumbs.”

“If it were me,” she tells Newsable, “I would have a hot, dry knife and I would always start in the centre. And it’s got to be a sharp knife. [It] goes straight down, and you kind of shimmy it along and then you just flip it down at the end and then you pull it out, clean.”

