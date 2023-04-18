King Charles and Camilla choose 'coronation quiche' as signature dish

King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, have chosen a quiche to be the signature dish at the king’s coronation on May 6.

The recipe for the quiche, posted on the royals’ website, features spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon.

“A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours,” the website teases. “Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes – perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”

The method of making the quiche has been demonstrated by a Buckingham Palace chef in a video shared by the royal family on social media.

READ MORE:

* Coronation fit for a king steeped in centuries of tradition

* Prince Harry held peace talks with King Charles over Coronation – but not Prince William

* A sleep fit for a King: Charles to have 6pm curfew on night before Coronation

* More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation



The recipe was reportedly crafted by c​​​​​elebrity chef Mark Flanagan and personally chosen by the king and queen consort.

Manon Lagrève, the French cook who won The Great British Bake Off’s 2023 New Year Special, told the Telegraph the decision was a boost for Anglo-French relations.

“I know it’s quite different to some other British dishes like Coronation Chicken sandwiches, so it’s interesting he’s chosen more of a French-inspired dish,” she said.

“But the great thing with quiche is that you can put any ingredients inside, so that’s where you can highlight the British produce.”

Buckingham Palace has revealed further details about the plans for King Charles' Coronation in May. Here's a guide to what it's set to look like.

The “coronation quiche” follows in the footsteps of the “coronation chicken”, made for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Charles’ lower-key ceremony is set to be “rooted in long-standing traditions” while “reflecting the monarch’s role today and looking towards the future,” the royals said last year.

Performers at the event include British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie, global pop icon Katy Perry, international opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer/songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer/producer Alexis Ffrench.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is due to attend the coronation after “positive conversations” with his father, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in the US with the couple’s two children.