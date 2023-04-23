'Good chefs don't waste good food': Five Kiwi chefs on food waste rescue mission

A group of New Zealand’s top chefs has launched Kiwi Harvest Chef Collective, a subsection of a charity with a mission to redirect unused food to from the tip to families in need.

The charity said that 60% of the 103,000 tonnes of food waste dumped in landfill each year was edible, which it labelled an “environmental disaster”.

“Annually, New Zealand wastes enough good food to feed the entire population of Dunedin or Northland for an entire year, the equivalent of $1.17 billion worth of food,” KiwiHarvest said on its website.

The charity rescues food from a range of businesses including supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and hotels.

”We rescue the good food that they are not able to sell, whether that is because of oversupply, damaged packaging, cancelled orders, mislabelling, or because the food is nearing its best-before date or end of life,” KiwiHarvest said.

With inflation and food insecurity skyrocketing, more Kiwis than ever are doing it tough.

“Nearly 40% of our population experiences some form of food poverty every week, including 1 in 5 Kiwi children,” the charity said.

“KiwiHarvest is working hard to change this statistic.”

Breakfast Food prices were up 12.1% in March compared to March last year, according to Stats NZ's latest food price index.

So far, the charity has saved almost 10 million kilograms of food, and delivered 28 million meals to vulnerable Kiwis.

The KiwiHarvest Chef Collective is made up of five top Kiwi chefs including Peter Gordon of Homeland, Michael Meredith of Meredith’s​, Park Hyatt executive chef Brent Martin, preserve expert Kylee Newton and Alfie Ingham of Hugo’s Bistro.

Just before Christmas last year, Gordon told Ingham about creating the KiwiHarvest collective, and asked if he wanted to jump on board.

Ingham said he and Gordon had always had “similar ethics” when it came to running a restaurant, so he was keen to hear about this “really great charity”.

Kiwi Harvest/Supplied At the KiwiHarvest HQ, volunteers shift through pellets of edible but wasted food.

“It was a natural fit, as I always try to minimise waste and use small, independent suppliers for quality produce,” he said.

“That’s what I care about and what more restaurants should be doing. So many kitchens these days don’t even have recycling bins.”

The main role for the team of chefs is raising awareness through events such as a recent volunteering day at KiwiHarvest’s HQ in East Tamaki, packing rescued kai and preparing it for distribution.

Newton said it was “amazing” to get stuck in and help out at the warehouse, “seeing what rescued food and products they are receiving and learning more about the important work they are doing to help people in need”.

The group has a lot of things in the works, including a possible sauce line made from rescued food, which is where Newton might come in.

Kiwi Harvest/Supplied L-R: Peter Gordon, Brent Martin, Kylee Newton, Michael Meredith and Alfie Ingham.

“There is something we as the collective are working on to use up some of the rescued produce from KiwiHarvest, but you’ll have to watch this space to see the exciting things that we have planned,” Newton said.

In her preserves, Newton veers away from the traditional, choosing to add things like flowers, nuts and alcohol, producing masterpieces like apricot and amaretto jam, and cherry and cacao nib jam.

“Initially, I wanted to create less waste when cooking in my own home,” Newton said.

“My preserving exploration began after making miniature cakes to sell at a market stall in London, when I hadn’t sold all the cakes at the end of the day and could only throw them away, [which] seemed criminal to me.”

Newton wanted to create a product that was “less wasteful”, and “couldn’t resist saying yes” when Gordon invited her to become part of KiwiHarvest.

Kiwi Harvest/Supplied The chefs are encouraging Kiwis to think about what food they’re buying.

“I’ve always been concerned about food waste, and with New Zealand producing enough food to feed 40 million people, yet so many of our own going hungry, we can’t ignore it any longer,” she said.

“My ethos around preserving is about giving food longevity by using up the gluts of produce. It’s not a foreign concept, just one we are forgetting is important.”

Ingham said using every last bit of food was also good business practice.

“Good chefs don’t waste good food.”

Newton said she hoped to use her expertise in food longevity to “spread the word about how everyone can pitch in and create less food waste in their own homes”.

Ingham suggested people put some thought into what food they were buying, and to not “take it for granted”.

“Take a no-waste approach – roast a chicken one day, and make chicken soup [with the bones] the next day,” he said.

“We all need to slowly make small changes to the way we live.”