Dinner sorted: Five meals on the table in 40 minutes or less

Hayley and Dan Gillespie cook up 50 days' worth of dinners for only $400, saving a “huge amount of money and even bigger amounts of time”.

Term two is, I find, always when family life chaos really kicks into high gear.

Maybe it’s the arrival of winter sport, requiring you to get up at freezing o’clock on Saturday mornings for games or stay out till after dark for practice. Maybe it’s because at this time of year, both school work and work work get a bit more serious. Maybe it’s the colds that start to run through the family when the temperature starts to drop. Whatever the reason, at this time of year I am being pulled in all kinds of directions, so I need dinners that are simple, and quick.

That’s why this week, all our recipes have a go-to-whoa time of 40 minutes or less. There’s a range of flavours and ingredients, from a spicy stir-fry to a creamy curry by way of a super-simple pasta, but you can get home from work at 5, take some time to put your feet up and have any of these on the table before the evening news.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Chilli udon noodles, beef & mushrooms.

Chilli udon noodles, beef & mushrooms

Get the recipe here

This noodle recipe is highly adaptable – swap the beef for chicken or pork or make it vegetarian by using cubed eggplant.

STEVE BROWN/Stuff Artichoke, mushroom & oregano frittata.

Artichoke, mushroom & oregano frittata

Get the recipe here

Leftovers from this frittata make a great next day lunch option.

AARON MCLEAN/Stuff Coconut chicken curry with cashews & coriander.

Coconut chicken curry with cashews & coriander

Get the recipe here

No need to rely on a bought flavour paste for this tasty curry, which is a complete meal in a bowl cooked in under 30 minutes.

My food bag Cajun Fish Wraps and Kumara Wedges with Salad

Cajun fish wraps and kūmara wedges with salad

Get the recipe here

A healthier, spicier version of fish ‘n’ chips.

Andrew Mclean/Stuff Simple tomato sauce with pasta.

Simple tomato sauce with pasta

Get the recipe here

The pasta serves as an excellent base to add in meat or seafood.