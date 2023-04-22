Delectable to depressing... we taste test Auckland's dirtiest eateries

Nine restaurants and eateries across Auckland were slapped with a D grade food hygiene rating in April after council inspectors found cockroach infestations, poor cleaning and other issues. Stuff sampled some of Auckland’s delicious, and not so delicious, D grade offerings.

The Great Tong, Favona: D is for delectable

The order: A small box from the smorgasbord – we chose the sweet’n’sour pork, a chicken and vegetable curry and a noodle dish.

The sweet’n’sour was everything it was meant to be: chunks of pineapple, sugary, vinegar sauce and deep-fried bits of pork. The noodle dish had a pleasant chargrill flavour and the chicken curry was bone-in, so packed full of flavour. We would have chosen more, but were promptly told “three choices only”.

The cost: $8.50

The vibe: Think military mess-hall but with much more choice and tasty options. The place was packed with customers who were asked: “What do you want?” – there’s no time for pleasantries. The Great Tong is efficient: come in, order, pay, leave. It seemed clean and tidy.

The restaurant displayed an A grade notice for food hygiene. We have queried this with the council who did not know why the A grade was being displayed.

“We will investigate and take action,” a council spokesperson said.

Is it worth a second visit? The Great Tong offers tasty food and generous portions, at low prices.

I will definitely be returning.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tucking into noodles, sweet’n’sour pork and chicken curry from The Great Tong.

Chicking Māngere: D is for depressing

The order: A strips lunch box and a “mash and gravy” – presumably it is not called potato and gravy because it doesn’t taste of potato or gravy.

The cost: $12.70

The vibe: A try-hard KFC feel – stale Americana, but clean and tidy out the front. The food grading poster was nowhere to be seen but the Velcro strips which once attached it to the wall were still there.

A council spokesperson said Chicking was not allowed to display no grade and inspectors will be returning in the near future.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Chicking Māngere received a D grade, but when Stuff visited there was no grade displayed at all.

The food was bland, presumably lost to the deep-fryer. The inherent flavour of the chicken flesh was so weak it was unable to stand up to the overpowering salt in the batter. You could hang wallpaper with the mash and gravy. Again, the main flavour was salt.

Is it worth a second visit? Chicking’s catchphrase is “It’s my choice”... I’ll choose not to return.

Maxbake Bakery and Lunch Bar, Wiri: D is for damage-control

The order: A mince and cheese pie and a steak sandwich.

The cost: $12.80

The vibe: Standard bakery fare of pies, fried chicken, sammies and slices. The service was pleasant... until we left the shop and a staff member saw us filming outside.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Maxbake Bakery & Lunch Bar was regraded from a D to an A on Wednesday.

She insisted Auckland Council had just carried out a second inspection and that they had been given an A grade.

She went on to say: “You guys are horrible, eh?”

I could say the same about the pie and sandwich.

A council spokesperson confirmed Maxbake was revisited on Wednesday and awarded an A grade hygiene rating.

Is it worth a second visit? It wasn’t worth the first.

Edward Gay was once a chef, but has traded in his knives for a pen and notebook. He now serves food to the fiercest food critics alive: his two children.