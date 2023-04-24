Why does half a fruit or vegetable cost nearly the same amount as a whole?

Grow these money-saving edibles to get the most out of your gardening.

Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?

If you’ve ever paid attention to the prices of produce at a major supermarket, you’ve likely noticed a trend – buying two half vegetables will set you back a lot more than buying one whole one.

With food prices already increasing steadily – they saw the highest rate on annual rate of increase since 1989 this year – portioned vegetables seem to be consistently more expensive than their uncut counterparts.

On Friday morning half a cauliflower cost $5.49 online at Countdown Glenfield. The price for half the amount was just $1 cheaper at $4.49 – that’s 81% of the price of the uncut version. So 50% of the cauli, for 81% of the price.

It’s not just the major cities, either. With Countdown’s local store set to Nelson, red cabbage was just $1 cheaper at $5.99 than a whole cabbage for $6.99.

Don’t want that much cabbage? For a quarter, you’re forking out $3.99 (that’s 57% of the cost of a whole vegetable, for 25% of the product).

If you’re not sure you can get through an entire bunch of celery, you’re not off the hook there, either, despite portioned celery not usually being packaged in plastic.

New World Broadway in Palmerston North saw half a celery for $3.49, and a whole for $4.99. So even without the wrapping, you’re paying 69% of the price of a full bunch to have it cut in half.

As for the reasoning behind the price difference, a spokesperson for Countdown told Stuff more time and resources are needed to process and package the produce into “more convenient options for customers” for the shelves.

”This is reflected in the pricing.”

They confirmed most of the processing is done offsite at the chain’s Fresh Distribution centres, although some do arrive processed direct from suppliers.

The extra cost, according to major supermarkets, is due to extra time and resources needed to process the produce.

“We regularly hear positive feedback from customers about convenient options like half celery, or quarter cabbages,” they said in a statement.

“Customers tell us that these options make it easier to only buy what they need, and smaller sizes also help to reduce food waste at home - especially for smaller households.”

Similarly, Emma Wooster, a Foodstuffs spokesperson (New World, Pak n Save, Four Square) told Stuff that portioned vegetables help reduce possible food waste and overall cost for those that don’t need a whole vegetable.

If a cut vegetable costs more than half the price of a whole, “it’s likely because there’s extra labour or packaging involved”.

“Many of our stores provide portioned fresh veggies. Often the work is done on the premises by the in-house produce team, but there are also 3rd parties who provide this service.”

Vegetable like celery can cost almost 70% of a whole bunch for a half.

But for those living in smaller households, who may think they have no choice but to pay for the additional time, labour and processing costs of a conveniently-sized vegetable, Love Food Hate Waste’s Sarah Pritchett said a freezer can come in very handy as a “pause button” until you figure out what to do with leftover produce.

She emphasised buying a whole product is only cheaper if you use it all – it will work out more expensive if you repeatedly throw out what you don’t eat.

Vegetables like cauliflower and pumpkin can be cut and frozen, or meals - such as soups and curries – can be prepared ahead of time and frozen.

Most fruit can also be frozen (and later used in smoothies or baking).

“I like to say it’s like your future self will thank your present self [when you prep]. If you live by yourself and just put single serves in ... you come home and there’s something in the freezer you can pull out and defrost ... that’s when you’ll thank your past self for being so onto it.”

It is important to plan and prepare the extra produce, and spend time portioning and freezing or cooking when you bring it home, rather than wait until it’s too late and needs to be thrown out.

“It’s about being a bit more thoughtful, which can be hard when everyone’s really busy, but it will save you money and if you’re thinking ahead it will save you time.”