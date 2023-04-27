Is Bargain Box cheaper than supermarkets? They say yes, and promise not to raise prices for six months

Wellbeing adviser and counsellor Frances Young says people wanting to eat nutritiously should invest time in planning and cooking meals.

It’s no secret that supermarket costs are on the rise, but are we really at the point where meal kit deliveries can be the cheaper option?

Bargain Box, a subsidiary of My Food Bag, says yes, and are freezing their prices to keep it that way.

That price freeze isn’t likely to halt a lot of increases. In fact the last time they raised the cost was almost a year ago – when they went up by 5.3% in July, 2022.

But My Food Bag CEO Mark Winter said the freeze will, “hopefully give Kiwis the certainty they need to be able to plan their food budgets for at least six months”.

Together with the announcement on Thursday that prices wouldn’t go up came the claim that their 5-meal boxes for a family of five are an average of 4.44% cheaper than buying at Countdown and New World.

Seem too good to be true? There were a couple of caveats in a memo cited by Stuff that crunched the data, namely that those price differences took into account pricier delivery fees from both Countdown and New World, which would not be a factor if you were willing to pick up your groceries.

There’s also the fact that Bargain Box only delivers ingredients for dinners. That means any additional needs for the family – whether snacks, lunches or general groceries – still need to be bought.

The meal kit delivery service is a more budget-friendly box as part of My Food Bag, which delivers throughout most of the country. Each week or fortnight ingredients and recipes for the week’s meals arrive at your doorstep. The customer can choose from a selection of meals, with recent options including Malaysian fish curry, lasagne, and chicken pitas.

And while the selling point of these delivery boxes has always been convenience, recent research suggests they’re competitive on price now, too. And they won’t be raising prices until at least October, 2023.

A meal-kit comparison by Stuff in 2022 found that a Bargain Box for four people and five nights had cost $149.99 or $7.50 per plate. Following the increase in July, that price is currently $157.99 (including delivery), or $7.80 per plate.

So how did that 4.44% cheaper than supermarkets figure come about, and is it really as straight forward as that? Well, yes and no.

Stuff Bragain Box has implemented a price freeze for the next 12 months.

NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), who compiled the research, tested the Bargain Box prices for 8 weeks between February, 2023 and March, 2023, across three supermarkets – New World, Countdown and Pak n Save.

First, though – that delivery cost. New World and Countdown were both $14, where Bargain Box was $9.99. The delivery fee was built into the average cost savings in the research.

Winter told Stuff without the delivery cost, the average difference with Countdown and New World is 2.03% without the delivery fee.

Heading into the store, such as with Pak n Save who do not offer deliveries? Your spend will obviously come down. In fact shopping at Pak n Save wound up on average between $3 and $7 cheaper, and beat Bargain Box on price for 8 out of 11 weeks (after removing delivery fees).

As for Countdown, Bargain Box was found to be an average of $9.69 (or just over 6%) cheaper than based on the 8-week comparison. When that period was upped to 11 weeks, the prices showed just how fickle they were, too. That dropped to just 65c more costly (with 85% of that being delivery fees).

Ultimately, New World was more expensive the majority of the time (it was cheaper once out of eight weeks), and Countdown was more expensive half the time.

Bargain Box Meal options for Bagain box include options like curries or lasagne.

The researcher from NZIER did recommend a 52-week comparison to provide clearer evidence about sensitivity of prices and account for any seasonal differences.

What does all this mean? Well, technically, yes, Bargain Box worked out to be cheaper than New World for all but one of the shops, and cheaper than Countdown for half. Which is great if you’re the kind of person who is happy to have your food delivered, and you don’t account for the fact you’ll need an extra shop to cover the rest of your groceries.

But if what you’re looking for is dinner convenience and not having to plan your meals (and potentially minimising food waste and time), it seems on the surface at least, we’ve hit a crossroads, where the convenience of meal planning and delivery services are – at the very least – comparable with supermarket prices.

And will stay that way for at least six months.