American McDonald's finally catches up to New Zealand with changes to burgers and buns

McDonald's has announced tweaks to its burgers in the US.

McDonald’s US is making some changes to its burgers, finally catching up to innovations introduced in New Zealand back in 2019.

On Monday (local time), the fast-food giant announced tweaks to its Big Mac, McDouble and standard hamburgers and cheeseburgers, including softer buns and adding onions to the patties while they’re cooking on the grill. The chain is also adding more sauce to its Big Mac burgers.

McDonald’s has already begun to debut the “small but tasty improvements” at some US restaurants and says the national rollout will be complete by 2024.

“I’ll always remember my first burger from McDonald’s. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald’s taste to fans,” Chad Schafer, McDonald’s USA’s senior director of culinary innovation, said in a statement.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavourful than ever.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s NZ confirmed the changes had been introduced here in 2019, shortly after the test market, Australia.

McDonald’s says it received “rave reviews” after it introduced the changes to its burgers in countries also including Canada and Belgium.

The chain has since started selling the updated burgers in cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The changes mark the latest updates to the McDonald’s menu. In 2018, McDonald’s introduced cooked-to-order fresh beef for its Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Three years later, the chain began serving the McCrispy, a southern-style fried chicken sandwich.

“This year, we’re bringing hotter, juicier and more delicious classic burgers to our fans with small changes that add up to a big difference,” McDonald’s said.

- New York Daily News, additional reporting from Stuff