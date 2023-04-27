Men associate meat eating with manliness, study finds

The more manly a bloke is, the more he enjoys eating meat, according to new Australian research, which found that our propensity to meat eating can be linked to how closely we conform to gender norms.

Researchers from the University of Canberra surveyed 5244 men and women on their attitudes towards meat and discovered the men who love dining on animal proteins view themselves as more traditionally masculine, reports the Daily Mail.

These men also considered consuming meat as “normal”.

But it’s not just males affected. Women who consider themselves stereotypically feminine see eating meat as “natural, necessary and nice”, the research found.

The study posited this could be because people who conform to gender norms perceive reduced meat eating as a “norm violation”.

”Our findings suggest that men in Australia may resist giving up meat because eating meat is a way of enacting their masculinity,” the researchers wrote.

“We also showed that more feminine women – and more masculine men – viewed meat as more natural, necessary, and nice.”

The study noted it is commonly thought that men tend to consume more meat than women, with many advertisements positioning it as “manly”, the Daily Mail reports.

“Even preschool-aged boys implicitly associate meat with maleness,” the researchers wrote.

On the other hand, vegetarianism – often for reasons either environmental or do with animal rights – is often considered more feminine.

Unsplash Men who consider themselves high on the masculinity scale are much more likely to enjoy eating meat, according to new research.

The research, published in Sex Roles, wanted to test this theory by investigating whether meat consumption correlated to perceptions of masculinity.

The study participants were asked to rate themselves on a scale of zero to 100 on how masculine or feminine they felt they were, and asked how frequently they consumed meat.