What has happened to the restaurant reviewer?

This story originally ran in Your Weekend magazine in April 2023, and is republished in light of Australian celebrity chef George Calombaris banning a customer who wrote a negative review of his restaurant, The Hellenic House Project.

Time was, the restaurant reviewer wielded a mighty power. Viewed with awe by the public and feared by restaurateurs, the likes of David Burton in the Evening Post or Peter Calder in the New Zealand Herald were capable, it was said, of filling or shuttering a fledgling establishment with nothing more than a sharp critique and half-page of copy.

Reviewers like that still exist internationally. Writers for UK papers such as Jay Rayner in the Guardian or Giles Coren for the Times, or American ones such as the New York Times’ Pete Wells, will be familiar to many Kiwi foodies.

They are considered and careful in both their praise and criticism, the latter often making for the best reading, “And here comes the bread,” wrote Rayner in a recent so-so critique. “It’s the first worrying sign. The focaccia has seemingly seen better days, that day possibly being yesterday.”

In New Zealand, though, that culture has largely disappeared.

Aucklanders are reasonably well-served by the New Zealand Herald’s magazines Canvas and Viva, and by Metro, but south of the Bombays it’s much more scant.

The Evening Post’s successor, now known as simply The Post doesn’t currently run restaurant reviews at all; neither do Stuff’s other mastheads, the Waikato Times and The Press. Food-focused Cuisine magazine publishes reviews of restaurants nationwide, but only positive ones and typically at the higher end of the scene.

Several small, very local publications write up restaurants in their vicinity but overall, these days, there’s very little around, at least in the traditional press.

Burton wrote about restaurants for the Evening Post, which later became the Dominion Post, from 1985 to 2018. Of those, he reckons, about 60% were wholly positive, 30% somewhat equivocal and the remaining 10% outright skewerings - “But,” he notes, “that’s the one that people remember and that’s what gains you the reputation”.

Supplied David Burton reviewed restaurants for the Evening Post (later Dominion Post) between 1985 and 2018.

For the record, however, Burton doesn’t think he ever single-handedly closed down a restaurant.

“The effect of a good or a bad review was only ever measured in weeks, not months,” he reckons. “I used to get positive feedback from the restaurants I’d given glowing reviews to saying it really helped for a few weeks, and I’d guess the same applied for the bad reviews. I don’t know that anybody really cared that much about what I thought.”

Nowadays, Burton writes for Cuisine, though he considers what he does there more restaurant profiles than reviews. And people generally do want recommendations rather than cautions, he says: “When people come up and ask me what my favourite Wellington restaurants are they don’t want to know a shitty place they should be avoiding.”

But there are reasons to print negative reviews, he says, and one of those is the boost to credibility. If a critic only ever writes nice things, might you not start to wonder if they were being entirely honest?

William Sitwell is more blunt on this point.

“That’s not restaurant criticism, that's a wing of PR,” he says of mandated positive reviews. “That’s just an article telling you about something that’s great. That’s not the work of the critic.”

Supplied William Sitwell: “the last thing you want to do is go somewhere and waste your money, so I’m the first line of defence...I’m providing a public service, if you like.”

List Sitwell alongside your Rayners and your Corens; he’s the restaurant critic for the Telegraph, as well as the author of four books about food, and will visit New Zealand next month as a speaker at the Auckland Writers Festival.

“I suppose, without wanting to sound too pompous, I’m there so that people don’t have to waste their money,” he says down the line from London. “By and large [eating out] can be quite an expensive pursuit, and when there’s a cost of living crisis the last thing you want to do is go somewhere and waste your money, so I’m the first line of defence… I’m providing a public service, if you like.”

Of course, that service to the public won’t always be well received by restaurants. In 2019, the chef-owner at 104 Restaurant in Notting Hill threatened Sitwell by voicemail and email after he wrote a negative review of the establishment, claiming Sitwell was “harassing” him.

“The whole thing’s completely potty,” says Sitwell. He was exonerated by the UK’s Independent Press Standards Organisation of any wrongdoing.

“It’s an example of how not to respond to a bad review. You may feel like that when you get a bad review, but you need to suck it up, take a breath, complain to friends, ‘What a complete twat’ - but then take a step back and think, does any of what he or she says ring a bell?”

That’s another important outcome of a negative review: it pushes restaurants to do better.

While there are few reviews, and fewer critical ones, on New Zealand’s traditional media landscape, there is no shortage on social media.

Kalliana Kong started her food account Wellingnoms in 2015. “A long, long time ago now,” she says, and in internet terms, it was. Instagram was only just beginning to take off in New Zealand and the account, she says she created just to share good places with her friends to go out to, quickly took off. Today she has nearly 40,000 followers.

So Kong didn’t set out to become an influencer (the term was only just beginning to take off in 2015), but she certainly does influence people, and she thinks she knows why they come to accounts like hers.

“I find traditional media doesn’t do restaurant reviews that frequently, so they can be outdated,” she says. “I see a lot of listicles from traditional media and they might be really old, so the chef or menu could have changed.”

Certainly a review in a weekly or monthly print publication will be less immediately up-to-date than an Instagram review posted literally from the middle of the dessert course, but there’s more to it as well.

Traditional media tends to cover what Kong calls higher end restaurants, but when she travels to a new place she wants to eat where the people who live there eat regularly.

Supplied Kalliana Kong started her Instagram food account Wellingnoms in 2015.

Rather than comparing social media reviews to the likes of Cuisine or Metro, she says “it’s an easier equivalent to asking someone in that town or city - ‘Hey, where would you recommend for such and such?’ Social media allows you to do that without being there.”

Burton is a trained chef (“OK, I was never a great chef, but I was a chef.”). Sitwell is a career journalist and food writer; he famously resigned after 20 years as the editor of Waitrose Food after responding to a pitch for a series of articles on vegan food with the line: “How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them?... Expose their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat?”.

So what are Kong’s credentials for telling you where and what to eat in Wellington?

“I eat out a lot,” she says. “Me and my partner eat out a lot. That’s our credential. We don’t have any formal training. I’m legitimately just another consumer spending, most of the time, my own money on food.”

That “most of the time” is telling.

“I think that social media is great for the democratisation of restaurant reviewing in that it gives everyday consumers a voice,” says Burton. However, “It’s a well known fact, is it not, that a lot of the influencers today accept freebies. I would never have done that.”

Kong reckons something around one in 20 of her food experiences is comp’d. Certainly for some influencers that number is much higher, but they are bound, according to advertising codes introduced in 2020, to clearly identify all gifted or promotional posts as such. In this sense, she points out, it’s very like paid advertorial content in newspapers and magazines, and it pays to be aware of both.

“I see that short form content - imagery, video - is really important,” says Sitwell. “People are scouting around to work out where to go, what’s good, so it’s quite useful to have a snapshot, a quick picture of somewhere a like-minded soul is going. Not everyone needs to read 600 words of English prose by me to work out if they want to go somewhere.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff reporter Edward Gay rates food at eateries that recently received D grades from council inspectors.

While all three say they have, at times, used "citizen reviewer" sites such as TripAdvisor or Google reviews, all are also cautious.

"You often find there’s a sort of TripAdvisor [user] who takes pleasure in piling into somewhere," says Sitwell. "You can smell them a mile off. They slightly smell of fakery."

Kong always filters those sites to have the most recent first, and tends to ignore a negative review in a sea of positive ones. She'll also check the profiles of the people who post them, to see if they are serial offenders. "You kind of have to just have your wits about you if you’re using that as a single source of truth," she says.

"If I’m going out to dine at a restaurant I will read just about everything I can find on TripAdvisor, Yelp, Google reviews," says Burton, "but find I have to trawl a long way to find somebody that knows what they’re talking about. I wonder about the credentials of a lot of reviewers but more disturbing than that is you have to wonder sometimes about the motives for posting a review."

Both Burton and Sitwell say they have seen restaurateurs take on citizen reviewers to their detriment, and feel the best thing they can do is ignore them. Sitwell largely does: "I don't feel they're taking bread from my table," he says.

Good reviews, be they positive or negative, are good pieces of writing. The likes of Sitwell and Burton are a pleasure to read regardless of whether you have any intention of visiting the restaurant in question or not.

Burton says he’d like to see “so-called influencers try to grasp the basic tenets of good prose. So much of what I read on the likes of Instagram has just been churned out as a stream of consciousness with too many expletives and no structure. What I really miss is the superbly crafted writing.”

While the influence of the restaurant reviewer is perhaps not what it once was, says Sitwell, he feels he plays an important role in both restaurant and media culture.

“It should be a service to the public, but also entertaining. You have to fight to be heard so you want to be on form. Each review has to be as good as the last one.”

Good, that is, even if it’s bad.

What do NZ restaurants think of reviews?

Emma Mettrick, owner, Twenty Seven Steps, Christchurch:

"When we first got a Cuisine review it was a big deal for us, it felt like we were being recognised for what we were doing. I still have all my clippings from when we first opened the Little Bistro in Akaroa 13 years ago.

I love reading the overseas reviews, I read Jay Rayner religiously, but here we don't have those personality-driven reviews, though we can probably live without the negative ones - running a restaurant is f…ing hard work and you're really beaten from all sides as a small business at the moment.

I have a love-hate relationship with TripAdvisor, when we were at the top it drove a lot of business but while everyone's experience is subjective, some people don’t know what they're talking about when they review. I'd rather a customer told me there was a problem then and there instead of saying everything's fine, then posting a negative review online. That way, I have a chance to fix it."

Mat McLean, owner-chef Palate, Hamilton:

“Food is obviously a passion and hobby of mine and I really look forward to reading reviews from trained professionals. They’ve got an objective view, it’s not just someone’s whims. People who post anonymous reviews online aren’t thinking about the damage they could do to people’s livelihoods.

You’ve still got Cuisine and Metro, there’s a few reviews around, but the other sites are just platforms for people to write whatever they feel. I read some negative reviews online for all sorts of businesses and I think - Wow, was that really necessary? The first port of call for a customer should be to contact the restaurant. But a review from a professional reviewer can be really helpful for letting you know when something’s not quite right.”