Top critic on what restaurants should never do if they get a bad review

Telegraph restaurant critic William Sitwell says restaurateurs who get a bad review “need to suck it up, take a breath, complain to friends - but then take a step back and think, does any of what he or she says ring a bell?”

UK restaurant reviewer and food writer William Sitwell has recalled the actions of a London restaurant that took umbrage with a negative review he wrote as “completely potty”.

In June 2019, Sitwell, the restaurant critic for the Telegraph, wrote a review of 104 Notting Hill in which he was negative about most of the experience, calling a duck dish “undercooked and chewy” and a sorbet “an icy shock rather than a palate cleanser”, among other criticisms.

Immediately after it published, Sitwell claimed, 104 Notting Hill’s chef-owner Richard Wilkins began harassing him with threatening voicemails.

”I’m going to be waiting for you. I’m going to come and find you,” Sitwell claimed Wilkins told him.

”The whole thing’s completely potty,” Sitwell, who will visit New Zealand this month as part of the Auckland Writers Festival, says in today’s Your Weekend cover story.

”It’s an example of how not to respond to a bad review. You may feel like that when you get a bad review, but you need to suck it up, take a breath, complain to friends, ‘What a complete twat’ - but then take a step back and think, does any of what he or she says ring a bell?”

Sitwell was exonerated by the UK’s Independent Press Standards Organisation of any unfairness in his critique.

Elsewhere in the piece Sitwell admits to sometimes using “citizen reviewer” sites such as TripAdvisor, but warns they should be used with caution.

"You often find there’s a sort of TripAdvisor [user] who takes pleasure in piling into somewhere," he says. "You can smell them a mile off. They slightly smell of fakery."

He also has choice words for publications that choose not to run negative restaurant reviews.

“That’s not restaurant criticism, that's a wing of PR,” he says in Your Weekend. “That’s just an article telling you about something that’s great. That’s not the work of the critic.”

Sitwell, the author of four books about food history, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2018 he famously resigned after 20 years as the editor of Waitrose Food after responding to a freelance journalist who pitched a series of articles on vegan food with the line: “How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them? How to interrogate them properly? Expose their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat?”.

He now claims that he and the freelance journalist in question, Selene Nelson, are friends.

Read the full Your Weekend story here.