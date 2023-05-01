Death of MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo 'shocks and saddens' NZ hospitality industry

The hospitality industry is in “shock” after MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo’s was found dead on Sunday.

Kiwi chef and restaurateur Alfie Ingham​ says the news of Zonfrillo’s death, at the age of 46, came as a shock to the community.

“We’re all saddened and deeply shocked by the news. He was a really good, successful chef, and a great inspiration.”

Ingham said mental health needed to be talked about more in the hospitality sector as it was a “prevalent issue” amongst chefs.

​New Zealand chef Vaughan Mabee​ said he was also stunned by the news.

“I was very shocked. He was inspirational to many chefs because a lot of us when we’re young, tend to go down a bit of a dark alley, and a lot of chefs I’ve known in my career never got out of that.

“But I liked how he seemed to have gone through a lot and rose back to being a great person who found a lot of success after going through bad times.”

Zonfrillo, right, was a judge in the new Australian MasterChef series Secrets and Surprises, set to launch hours after news of his death broke. Co-judges are Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

Australian police confirmed officers found the body of a 46-year-old man during a welfare check on a Melbourne property at 2am. The death was not being treated as suspicious.

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes led the online tributes, saying he’d lost a dear friend.

“Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry,” Barnes wrote on Twitter.

“My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend.”

Jamie Oliver said he had the “best time working with him” for this year’s MasterChef Australia.

“Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed.

“Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay said he was saddened by the news of Zonfrillo’s death.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter.

MasterChef Australia has been put on hold following Zonfrillo’s death.

Zonfrillo was next to star in MasterChef: Secrets and Surprises, which was scheduled to launch on Monday night on Australia’s Channel 10, hours after news of his death broke.

Network 10 and Endemol, which hired Zonfrillo in late 2019 as one of the three new hosts of its flagship cooking show after original hosts Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan departed, said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” at the “sudden loss” of the chef-turned TV presenter.

The new series was due to launch in New Zealand on TVNZ on Sunday, May 7. On Monday it was announced the show would be on hold for at least a week “until we have more information”.

“Unfortunately we have had sad news today that MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away yesterday and Channel 10 have advised that they will not be airing the show this week,” TVNZ said in a statement on Monday night.

