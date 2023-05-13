Weekend baking sorted: Three simple, versatile recipes you'll make again and again

In home baking, it is essential to have two or three recipes that you can whip up for any occasion, using whatever you have around. Versatile and adaptable recipes like a sponge – fill it with any jam or fresh fruit you like and serve for anything from a casual morning tea to the school gala to a birthday party – or a plain muffin you can spruce up, or a biscuit that will use any dried fruit or chocolate you care to throw at it, will save you stress, hassle and money, over and over again.

Even better, these recipes are all simple, and delicious.

Sponge cake

There's no cake that says happy birthday more than a sponge, at least in my family.

Eggless bran muffins

A bran muffin may sound a little dull, but these really are delicious.

Oaty apricot & chocolate cookies

These cookies are a hit with everyone who tries them.