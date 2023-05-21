Why do we need hospo? To keep our streets safe, says Peter Gordon

Top Kiwi chef Peter Gordon has taken aim at people who dismiss the hospitality industry as frivolous or unimportant, saying it’s about much more than “making Tom behind the bar who pours the beer happy.

”It’s everything,” Gordon says in today’s Sunday magazine. “It’s the infrastructure, it’s your neighbourhood, it’s the microcosm of that block, it’s the vitality and life.”

Restaurants and bars that are open at night, he adds, help keep our neighbourhoods safe by making them lit and busy.

“If you imagine K Road without the restaurants it would be one thing. You add a whole lot of restaurants and it’s a whole other thing.”

Gordon spoke to Sunday in support of the Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, which launches today.

The awards, an expansion of Stuff’s 2022 Love Your Local campaign, asks New Zealanders to first nominate and then vote for their most-loved hospitality people and places in six categories: food truck or takeaway; roadside stall; barista; bartender or publican; front of house or service person or team; and new business open less than 12 months.

David White/Stuff Peter Gordon pictured at one of his favourite local joints, The Rolling Pin in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland.

Readers’ choice will determine regional winners in each category, and from those a national winner will be decided by a panel of judges comprising Stuff food editor Emily Brookes, Eat New Zealand CEO Angela Clifford, and Gordon.

Gordon told Sunday he was keen to be involved in the awards in part to acknowledge the impact of the hospitality industry across much more than just the owner-operators.

It supports local farmers, fishers and growers, he says, and helps young people in an industry with a lot of room to upskill, he points out.

As for what makes a great local, he says: “You certainly want to know the staff and maybe you want to know the owners. You want to feel like you go in and you’re a familiar face. You want to be recognised. You know those places you go to and they go oh - oat flat white on the way. That’s always really good. It shows a camaraderie and a mutual respect. They respect that you’ve been coming in and vice versa.”

Gordon says it’s easy to underestimate the positive effects of even going out for one well-made coffee and having a chat with a barista each week.

“It’s very easy for us to think about what’s great for the world, like let’s have no global warming, or do what’s great for New Zealand - transport, holiday within New Zealand - and what’s good for your neighbourhood is to go to your local food and beverage places and your little shops and support them,” he says.

Head to stuff.co.nz/loveyourlocal to nominate