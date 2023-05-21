Love Your Local Awards: Nominate your most loved hospo people and places

What makes a great local? Is it the barista whose coffee, and bright smile, wake you up in the morning? The publican who knows not only your name but how work’s going this week? Or the food truck that brings an otherwise quiet street to life?

The best local hospitality businesses give flavour not just to their food but their neighbourhood. They fill not just our bellies but our cups.

It goes without saying that the last few years have been tricky ones for hospo. The pandemic, closed borders, inflation spike and cost of living crisis have cost many dearly. But throughout, there have been those that have battled on, bringing that important vitality to communities around Aotearoa.

READ MORE:

* Love Your Local: Why we're getting behind Kiwi hospitality

* Love Your Local: Recommend your favourite bar, cafe or restaurant

* Restaurant review: Spruce Goose in Lyall Bay, Wellington



And it’s time to celebrate them.

That’s why Stuff is launching the inaugural Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South.

Last year, the Love Your Local campaign encouraged Kiwis to support their most-loved hospitality businesses by submitting them for inclusion in our nationwide database. You blew us away with your response so this year we’re going one better.

STUFF The Love Your Local Awards celebrate the best in hospitality.

We want you to nominate your most-loved local people and places in the following categories: food truck or takeaway; roadside stall; barista; bartender or publican; front of house person or team; and new business.

Tell us who you love, and why, and they could be up for the title in your region.

Once nominations have closed we’ll ask you to vote for your favourite amongst the finalists, to determine regional winners from around the motu, as voted by you, the locals.

Then we’re going one further: all your regional winners will be up for the national title in each category, as determined by our judging panel made up of top New Zealand chef and unofficial food ambassador Peter Gordon, Eat New Zealand CEO and owner of permaculture property The Food Farm Angela Clifford, and Stuff food editor Emily Brookes.

Times are tricky for everyone, but without our most loved hospitality businesses, and the people who make them what they are, our communities, neighbourhoods and lives would be that little bit less rich.

So show them your appreciation by nominating them, voting for them, and giving them the chance to be celebrated not only in your local community, but across Aotearoa.

Head to stuff.co.nz/loveyourlocal to get involved.