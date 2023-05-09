Baker was asked to make an Elmo cake, but she misread the message: 'So my worst nightmare happened'

A baker who misread her customer's instructions has resulted in a spectacular birthday cake fail.

Brianna Romero, a US woman known as 'Brinni Cakes', shared a video to TikTok explaining how a recent order from a grandma went hilariously wrong.

﻿"Guys, so my worst nightmare happened," Romero says in the TikTok, while showing a time-lapse of a different cake.

"Last week, a lady DMed me and asked me if I can make an emo cake, and I was thinking 'Yes, of course. I love emo and I love goth'. And I've been perfecting my black frosting."

For those not in the know, 'Emo' is a slang term referring to someone who is overly sensitive or 'emotional' and a fan of emo music, typically dresses in black, and has black hair.

Romero proceeded to get all ingredients and information from the grandma,﻿ including when she needed it by.

About an hour before the cake was due to be delivered, the baker decided to reach out to her client to see if wanted a number to go with the cake.

TikTok Brianna recreated the 'Elmo cake' she ended up giving to the customer for free.

"She says, "Yes, it's for my granddaughter, and she's turning four'."

"I thought that was a bit weird because I don't know an emo four-year-old, but I was thinking... maybe she just likes Wednesday or something like that. But something felt wrong," she explains.

And so, Romero decided to send the grandma a text to check the theme of the party.

"And she tells me: It's Sesame Street!"﻿ Romero says. "And my heart sinks a little bit because this is now making sense to me."

As her mistake continued to sink in, the baker said she went back to the original text exchange to double-check the order. ﻿

﻿"And when I scroll back, I realise I misread emo and it says 'Elmo cake'."

Romero rushed to her local store, begging them for an Elmo cake topper to try and salvage her creation, before giving the cake to the customer for free.

The ﻿video quickly went viral, racking up more than 11 million views with many delighting in Romero's mishap - begging her to show the actual emo Elmo cake, which she failed to include in her original TikTok.

﻿"Heard yall wanted a reveal?" she said in a follow-up video. "Sorry it took long, I would've included photos in the original if I had them but like I said I was in a rush," Romero wrote in the caption of the TikTok.

"Anyway here's the freaking emo Elmo cake okay!"

The video showed the text messages between Romero and the grandma before the great reveal of the emo Elmo cake (that Romero recreated especially for the video!) complete with a side fringe of the Sesame Street character.

"This is so funny. Elmo with a side bang has me in tears," said one person.

"I have never laughed so hard," commented another. "I'm crying."People loved the cake fail so much, that it soon got shared to Twitter where it went viral all over again.

Speaking to US Today, 24-year-old Romero sa﻿id she is stunned by just how much attention the cake has received.

"It's crazy because I've never had a big following on any platform or for any reason," Romero tells TODAY.com. "It's been fun."

She has also had a surge in cake orders. ﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.