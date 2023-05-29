Cheapest eats in the Bay of Plenty for frugal foodies

Restaurants like the popular Master Kong in the Mount offer special deals on certain days

A long lunch with oysters might seem a pipe dream in a cost of living crisis but, if you are willing to be flexible and shop around, a budget won’t stop you dining out.

Many cafes and restaurants offer specials on certain days or times, so you can still get your foodie treats at bargain prices.

Tourism Bay of Plenty's general manager Oscar Nathan says the region is benefitting from its growing reputation as a foodie destination, but many venues understand the importance of catering for a range of budgets.

“Cheaper dining options are a great way to break up the routine of the everyday – you can get out, try something tasty, and enjoy a social vibe without the hassle of making your own food or cleaning up afterwards.”

We found something for every day of the week.*

Mozzarella is the perfect cure for the Monday blues. Kickstart the week at Pizza Library for their Mad Monday $15 pizza deal. 314 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui

Chris McKeen/Stuff Peter Gordon loves his local - the Thai Streetfood restaurant in the Wynyard Quarter

There’s no shame in being a cheapskate these days – being frugal is fashionable. Celebrate the money you’re saving at Astrolabe’s Tight Arse Tuesday, where it’s $10 for burger, chips and a beer. You would be hard-pressed to make it for less, and you get to relax at one of the Mount’s fave haunts. 82 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui.

Bank account not looking healthy but can’t live without tacos and guac? That’s where Mount Social’s $10 Taco and Beer Tuesday comes in. 305 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui. And Barrio Brothers has a half-priced meal deal on Wednesdays. 105 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui and 107 Grey Street, Tauranga

Supplied/Barrio Brothers Get your Mex fix for half price on Wednesdays at Barrio Brothers.

You can’t think of the Rising Tide without dreaming of dumplings. Head down for the Hospo Monday $12 brew and dumplings special, or the Humpday Wednesday $14 brew, burger and fries combo. 107 Newton Street, Mount Maunganui

Tauranga CBD’s Wharf Street and the Strand are jammed with restaurants and many have deals. From $10 Steak Thursday at Cornerstone, to $5 dessert Tuesday at Station 83 and $15 beer and burger Thursday at English styled pub, Crown & Badger.

Saltwater - Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar has a happy hour that runs on Mount time, where kaimoana happiness extends to two hours. From 4-6pm daily you can devour endless $3.50 oysters plus discounted drinks. 203 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui.

Fox's Hawker House is perfect for weekend eats. Take the family on Kids Eat Free Saturday, or head down for Sizzling Sunday 2 4 1 Stonegrills. 108 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui

Master Kong's $44 Yum Cha Sundays at one of the Mount’s most popular restaurants offer amazing Asian street food at prices that won’t make you cry. You can also opt for a drinks package. If you fancy a mid-week treat, its bao buns are just $12 on Tuesdays – and they are big enough to share. 217 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui

For a Sunday roast to rival nana's, head to The Hop House for scotch fillet of beef, Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes, carrots and kūmara, green beans and pinot noir jus. We reckon with the cost of power it beats having your own oven on, and if you treat Nana she might shout you some of their great range of craft beers. Available from 12-2.30pm Sunday. Bookings recommended as it often sells out.

*Times, prices and specials correct at time of writing. Check with the venue first.