Newsable: why has there been a non-boozy beverage boom

Going teetotal has never been easier because of the range of non-alcoholic drinks that are now available.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Going teetotal seemingly has never been easier.

These days, there are entire sections in the supermarket dedicated to non-alcoholic drinks that aren’t just orange juice or fizzy drinks.

There’s everything from booze-free IPAs, to gin-free gin and tonics, to non-alcoholic tequila.

READ MORE:

* Hayley Holt on heartbreak, alcoholism and hope

* Oh baby, baby it's a mild world: zero alcohol booze attracts the 'sober curious'



Grant Caunter, founder of alcohol-free beer company State of Play, tells Newsable it’s a sign of the times.

“The pandemic just put a real blowtorch on people’s ideas of what health and wellness is.”

He says society, though, still has some way to go when it comes to accepting and not questioning people’s choice not to drink alcohol.

“It’s the only drug that you have to defend not taking,” Caunter tells Newsable.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website, estimates indicate 600 to 1000 people die every year from alcohol-related causes in New Zealand.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.