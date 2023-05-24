Sydney cafe stirs outrage with $11.50 side dish of avocado

The price of a side dish of avocado at a Sydney café has caused a stir. (File photo)

Little Jack Horner, a café in the Sydney beachside suburb of Coogee, has prompted a backlash among locals after it raised the price of its side dish of avocado to A$10.90 (NZ$11.50).

The café also offers a side dish of haloumi for A$11.90 (NZ$12.60), a side of bacon for A$9.90 (NZ$10.50), a serving of baked beans for A$6.90 (NZ$7.30) and extra mushrooms for A$13.90 (NZ$14.70).

Owner BJ McHatton told the Daily Mirror the increased prices, which came into effect over Christmas, matched what was happening in the rest of the country.

“The whole industry is in a course correct,” he said.

But Australian customers struggling with a high cost of living have had a mixed response to the price increase – especially for the avocado, which can be bought for A$1.50 (NZ$1.60) a piece at local supermarket chain Coles.

“$11 for a SIDE ORDER of avocado,” one person complained in a Google review. “Insane absolute thievery.”

“Good vibe and the staff were very pleasant,” another said. “Only gripe is adding things like $10.90 for avo and $13.90 for 2 mushrooms.”

“Ridiculously overpriced,” another concluded. “As a veteran of the industry – there is simply no justification for the prices charged here.”

McHatton, the café owner, told the Daily Mirror the prices reflected a premium service.

“We are a quality product,” he said. “Everything we offer is premium, from our location to our chefs. People might not see the value in that, but we are more than food on a plate.”