Adelaide bar issues apology for offering free drinks based on bra size

An Adelaide bar has issued an apology to customers who felt “uncomfortable and body-shamed” after advertising a promotion encouraging punters to swap their bra for complimentary booze.

Woolshed on Hindley faced online backlash after posting about a promotion, “Hang Your Bra in the Shed”, which promised punters a set number of drinks dependent on the size of their bra.

An A cup would get one free beverage. For a B cup the owner would receive two and a C cup would entitle them to three drinks.

The since-deleted promotional poster stated, “the bigger the better”.

Pedestrian TV reported the original post was met with instant criticism from followers, with one commenter suggesting, “it’s hard enough to keep drunk men away, then add the pressure of ‘get ya bras off’ to the mix”.

The establishment has since deleted the post and issued an apology, wanting to “address the concerns that have been raised” regarding the promotion.

Woolshed on Hindley/Facebook The Adelaide bar apologised for making anyone feel "uncomfortable or body-shamed".

“We sincerely apologise for the fact that the post made some of our patrons feel uncomfortable and body-shamed as this was never our intention.”

The post continued that the promotion had been cancelled based on feedback from the community and the bar is, “workshopping ideas for different promotions that promote a fun, safe and inclusive environment for all”.

“Moving forward senior management will be reviewing all promotional activity to ensure that it creates an inclusive environment for all our patrons.

“Your feedback is valued and helps us to create the environment that both our staff and patrons love so suggestions are most welcome.”

While some commenters were bemoaning the fact they could no longer receive multiple free drinks, feedback on Tuesday afternoon included backlash still being received about the original post.

“Good idea as it was pretty offensive,” read one comment, while another called out the bar’s original thought process.

”How disappointing that this was ever thought to be a good idea,” it read.

”Was a terrible idea from the get go whoever came up with it and then allowed it to be shared should be in big trouble seriously inappropriate stuff,” wrote another.