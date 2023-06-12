Love Your Local: Secrets of Auckland's longest-running restaurants

Peter Gordon loves his local - the Thai Streetfood restaurant in the Wynyard Quarter

Hospitality is a high turnover industry, but amidst the constant churn of restaurant openings and closures remain some establishments that have been operating for decades, or even over a century.

Here the owners of three of Auckland’s longest-running eateries tell us what keeps the punters coming back.

The Occidental

Tucked away in Auckland CBD’s Vulcan Lane, The Occidental started its life as a dockside hotel in 1870.

“Over the years it has been a bar, a restaurant, and allegedly even a brothel,” Paddy O’Leary, The Occidental’s general manager and head chef said.

The pub is now a Belgian beer cafe, famous for their huge buckets of mussels, and giant pints of beer, served by loyal staff who have been working at the venue for up to two decades.

O’Leary said the menu had not changed much since he first put it together as head chef eight years ago.

“We always think we can’t take that off, this person will go mad, that person won’t like that,” O’Leary said, referring to Occidental locals that visit the pub up to four times a week.

“It’s not uncommon to be in here on a Tuesday afternoon, and know everyone in the room,” he said.

“We kept our doors open and kept paying the bills because of our locals and our regulars.”

O’Leary said a key part of the pub’s success was “staying true to what it was at day one”.

“We have evolved, but we have kept to the blueprint,” he said.

The Occidental/Supplied The Occidental is known for its beer and buckets of mussels.

The White Lady

Although not strictly a restaurant, it would be criminal to not mention The White Lady in a round up of Auckland’s oldest (and most iconic) establishments.

The food truck was started by the present owner’s grandfather, Pop Washer, who flogged milkshakes from the Ellerslie Showgrounds in the early 1940s, until it started operating as a food truck Shortland Street.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The White Lady has been run by three generations of the Washer family.

Pop Washer’s grandson, Max Washer, now runs the family business, and keeps the now four trucks running 365 days a year.

When it comes to locally sourced Kiwi ingredients, Washer sticks to a philosophy drilled into him by his grandfather.

“If you get a nice scotch steak and a chef overcooks it, it’s still a nice scotch steak,” he said.

“If you start with a crap steak, and a chef overcooks it – it’s going to be really crap.”

Customers are what keeps The White Lady’s wheels moving after more than 80 years in the game.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Max Washer is the latest manager of the White Lady food truck family business which has been operating in Auckland for 74 years.

“We have people who come to us in their 70s or 80s, and they tell us they’ve been coming to the truck since they were kids,” Washer said.

The Riverhead

The Riverhead first swung open its doors in 1856, becoming the proud owner of New Zealand’s second-oldest liquor licence.

Despite its long reign, the previous owners had let the place go, with Auckland Council threatening to shut the place due to non-compliance.

In 2010, Stephen Pepperell and his wife, Paula, stepped in, itching for a project – which soon became a complete revamp The Riverhead.

The Riverhead/Supplied The Riverhead has three areas – a pub, restaurant and events venue.

The couple threw themselves headfirst into the thick of things, overhauling the old pub with a new restaurant, gastropub and event venue.

The couple has no hospitality experience, the couple treated The Riverhead as a business that could stand “on its own two feet”.

While The Riverhead’s story differs slightly from the other old restaurants, the core of its success remains the same – treat your customers well, be consistent, and invest in a good team.

“What people don’t see is what we do in the background, the training and support,” he said.

The Riverhead/Supplied The Riverhead was completely transformed in 2010 by the Pepperells.

“We made a decision early on to be an employer of choice, and we didn’t want the churn that hospo has, we’ve worked hard to retain our staff.”

The Mexican Cafe

Mexican Cafe’s founder, Bruce Glover, had the idea for the restaurant while working overseas – not in Mexico, but in Amsterdam.

The Mexican restaurant he cooked at in 1978 pumped out a lot of food to a lot of people, with the venue packed to the brim every night, so Glover decided to give the concept a go back home.

The Mexican Cafe opened its doors in 1982, as a 24-seat restaurant with an open kitchen, and no liquor licence.

The Mexican Cafe/Supplied The Mexican Cafe

“Just like in Amsterdam, we were full every night,” Glover recalled.

Quesadillas, nachos and the like have always been a core part of the menu, with burritos and fajitas coming along a bit later.

The Mexican Cafe’s atmosphere has kept people coming back, with Glover and his team creating a place that was easy going and fun – which their jugs of margaritas might have something to do with.

The Mexican Cafe/Supplied The Mexican Cafe

“There’s something about the atmosphere, everybody looks happy because they are happy.”

Glover said the Mexican Cafe has “so many regulars you wouldn’t believe” but had fallen on hard times ever since work for the City Rail Link began.

“We have to live with it, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”