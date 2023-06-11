Top-secret biccies: My taste-testing mission at the new Arnott’s factory

Arnott's will be producing in NZ again for the first time in 25 years, with the opening of a new multi-million-dollar 4000sqm manufacturing facility and innovation hub in Auckland.

There’s big business in biscuits, as Craig Hoyle discovers at the opening of a new Arnott’s factory. But can he score a tasting job on the production line?

The deputy prime minister nudges me and laughs. “Are you looking for a career change?”

It’s the third or fourth time I’ve asked what it takes to be an official biscuit-taster, and people are starting to notice.

We’re on a tour of the brand-new Arnott’s biscuit factory in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale, and I figure there must be someone, somewhere, tasting all those biccies as they roll off the production line.

The new Arnott's factory in Avondale produces 10,000 packets of cheese bites each day.

This could be my new dream job.

I’m not the only one vibing with excitement. The place is packed with media and industry figures; Carmel Sepuloni, who’s attending both as deputy prime minister and in her capacity as the local MP for Kelston, quips there are more journalists here for biscuits than there are following the prime minister for the day.

“There was a lot of excitement at the Beehive about coming to the biscuit factory,” Sepuloni recounts, describing how her staff pitched in with biscuit jokes for her speech. She cracks one, which we’ll record here for posterity.

“I bought a packet of animal crackers, but I had to take it back because the seal was broken.”

Supplied Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, centre, cuts a ribbon to officially open the new Arnott's biscuit factory in Avondale, Auckland. With her are Arnott’s Group CEO George Zoghbi, left, and NZ country director Mike Cullerne, right.

When the ribbon-cutting moment arrives, Sepuloni is joined by Arnott’s Group CEO George Zoghbi​ - visiting from Sydney head office - and NZ country director Mike Cullerne​. They join hands in an awkward three-way reminiscent of John Key’s handshake fail at the Rugby World Cup in 2011, and pose with a pair of ornate golden scissors.

“Let us know when you’re done taking pictures,” says Sepuloni, “otherwise we’ll just stand here all day holding hands.”

Formalities over, it’s time for our tour - but first, there’s an elaborate dressing routine involving overalls, a pink hi-vis vest, hairnets, and for this hirsute reporter, a beard net. The overalls are ‘one size fits all’; too many biscuits mean mine are a snug fit, but that’s not going to deter me from trying a few more.

This is a big day for biscuits. For the first time in 25 years, Arnott’s will be producing in New Zealand again, after taking over Kiwi cracker business 180 Degrees and launching a new multi-million-dollar 4000sqm manufacturing facility and innovation hub.

“The integration of 180 Degrees in 2021 and the subsequent construction of [the] Avondale [factory], have meant greater speed and agility within the New Zealand arm of our 157-year-old business, that will allow us to unlock new products and reach new consumers,” says Zoghbi.

“It will also further strengthen the century-long affection we know Kiwis have had for the Arnott’s brand, which recently saw us recognised as NZ’s most trusted biscuit brand in the 2023 Reader's Digest Annual Trusted Brand Awards.”

Cullerne says the opening of the Avondale facility reaffirms the company’s commitment to the Kiwi economy, as part of its ‘support local’ ethos.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome boost for local suppliers responsible for everything from ingredients to logistics and will also allow us to strengthen relationships with our retail partners around the country and continue supporting local food relief charities.”

Supplied Country director Mike Cullerne says the new factory reaffirms the company’s commitment to NZ.

Back on the factory floor, our tour guide pulls some cheese bites off the production line, and I pop one under my beard net. It’s still warm; 40% cheese we’re told, and my overalls stretch as I snaffle another. Arnott’s makes 10,000 packs of these a day.

I’m still fixated on who gets to taste all these biscuits, and eventually my questions find an answer with senior research and development manager Jayden Vutukuri​.

“It’s me,” says Vutukuri, who apparently has one of the best jobs in the world.

“If the production team have any concerns, thinking maybe we’ve over-baked it, maybe it’s under-baked, they’ll call me, I’ll come out onto the line, try a cheese bite, and say ‘nah, this is actually perfect’, or ‘this one’s a bit under-baked, put it back in the oven for another three minutes’.”

There’s also a daily tasting at 9.30am where the quality team gathers around a table to check the previous day’s production, rating biscuits on a scale of one to seven. Seven is the perfect biscuit, six is passable, and anything five or lower is at risk of consumer complaints.

“Anything below that we won’t send out into the market,” says Vutukuri, who moved from Sydney to Aotearoa to be part of the new factory.

Supplied Jayden Vutukuri is senior research and development manager at the Arnott's biscuit factory.

I’m asking all the important questions: “With biscuit tasting, are you actually eating it or spitting it back out like wine tasting?”

Vutukuri laughs, and says you can do it either way.

“Depends whether I’m watching my weight at the time! When I was getting married I was not eating everything, but usually I’m someone who just eats the cookie or the biscuit, and goes from there. I find that gives the best approach. You can spit the product out, but it’s not pretty.”

Vutukuri never set out to be a professional biscuit man. He studied for a degree in food science and nutrition, and originally planned on being a sports dietitian, until a chance student placement brought him to Arnott’s during his last year of uni.

“I started making Tim Tams in a lab, and I was like ‘this is amazing, I can’t believe this is someone’s job!’ Food was really my passion, and I discovered that at Arnott’s, and I never left.”

Supplied The new Arnott’s factory employs 200 people at its site in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale.

Twelve years later he’s leading the NZ research and development team, responsible for turning biscuit brainstorms into viable products.

“Flavour trends are really important in the food world,” he says. “There are mainstream flavour trends that we really try to nail, and then emerging trends is something that we’re really interested in here, especially in New Zealand, looking at premium entertaining, premium snacking, and being the market leader in some of those flavours is really important.”

Premium entertaining, for those who are wondering, is when you invite folks over for fancy cheese and crackers - a phenomenon that’s taken off thanks in part to Covid-19.

“People obviously couldn’t go out, so a lot more entertaining was done at home, and cheeseboards and dessert platters became much more of a thing,” explains Vutukuri.

As an aside, what’s the perfect mix of biscuits for a cheeseboard?

“It depends who you’re trying to impress! I would always recommend some oat crackers, the parmesan oat crackers or walnut oat crackers are fantastic with cheese. Some lavosh, you want something more plain that you can top, and then our cheese bites are also a great addition to a cheeseboard.”

Supplied Jayden Vutukuri recommends oat crackers if you’re building a cheeseboard.

But back to the taste-testing.

“When we make prototypes here in the R&D kitchen, taste-testing is something that we’d do internally here in the R&D team,” says Vutukuri, explaining that the marketing team also gets involved to “make sure it’s hitting what our consumers want”.

“There are often times as well when we will take our products and taste-test with groups of consumers externally. We’ll have lots of different versions of our products - we might have five different types of feijoa flavour but we’re not sure about what we want, so we take it to consumers and we make sure that we’re getting their feedback, because ultimately they’re the ones who are going to buy it.”

Developing new biscuit flavours can be “real trial and error”, and Vutukuri can spend up to two years trying to get something over the line; even then, “not everything succeeds”.

“We might develop a product in the kitchen and think it’s amazing. We try and take it next door into the manufacturing site, put it on the line, and it’s a disaster, so we’ve got to change the formula to be able to produce it on a factory scale.”

And woe betide anyone who dares to mess with a fan favourite - a lesson Arnott’s learned the hard way when it tried to upgrade the recipes for several flavours in the Shapes crackers range in 2016. Consumer fury saw a petition and extensive media coverage across NZ and Australia, and Arnott’s quickly backed down; seven years later, Shapes packets still include the word ‘original’ in bold type so people know they’re getting the tried and true.

Stuff Archive “New and improved”? No thanks! Consumers were quick to reject the updated Shapes flavours in 2016.

Vutukuri wasn’t in the R&D team at the time so can’t comment on the specifics of what went wrong, but says updating flavours can be a “touchy subject” and when it came to the Shapes, “changing it back was something we had to do because of the pure groundswell of outrage”.

“People love Arnott’s, and they’re really loyal, and that loyalty is something that we’re really aware of,” he says. “We’re brand custodians in the end, working for the Arnott’s group, so we’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of them.”

Some flavours, says Vutukuri, are always going to be niche.

“I’ve done some chilli products where I’ve absolutely blown the heads off some people,” he reveals. “Chilli and spicy products are a big focus for us, and what people are looking for, but when you do something like a chilli Tim Tam it can go too far for a mainstream product, and that can be a problem.

“Taste is king, and if it doesn’t taste good, consumers are just not gonna buy it again.”

After all this talk, it’s time to get back to biscuit-tasting. Vutukuri produces three dishes of Shortbread Bites, a new melt-in-your-mouth range about to hit the shelves. There’s black doris plum (one of the “fastest-growing flavours in New Zealand”), mixed berries (tastes like breakfast cereal), and Vutukuri’s personal favourite, feijoa.

Supplied The new Sweet Feijoa Shortbread Bites are a personal favourite of Jayden Vutukuri.

“I’d never had feijoa before I moved over to New Zealand,” he says. “It’s got a lot of butter in it, so you get that upfront, and then the floral feijoa flavour lingers right at the end.”

There’s one final surprise, but first, the Arnott’s publicist swears me to secrecy. It turns out Vutukuri has lined up a tray of treats from a top-secret new product line - I’m finally a biscuit taster, but can’t tell you about it.

“You’re the first person in the country outside of our business to try this,” says the publicist, “but we’ve gotta keep the details of what it is under wraps.”

What I can tell you is that I ranked three different products, giving feedback on flavour and texture - which Vutukuri says is equally important when designing a new product. They’re all delicious.

So back to my original question: how can I become an official biscuit taste-tester?

“Well you can come in here any time,” promises Vutukuri. “We can get you to taste as a special guest expert!”

Mission accomplished.