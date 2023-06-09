Ben Bayly says he will teach people living with dementia after The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes

The New Zealand version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes is a series about a restaurant staffed by people living with dementia.

While eight people living with dementia took on roles at a restaurant in an experience that gave them freedom and confidence, award-winning chef Ben Bayly watched with pride.

It’s for new TV series The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes where the volunteers work in all facets of the business – from front of house to preparing meals – to prove that people with dementia still have much to offer the world.

It was based on a Japanese concept later adapted into a British series, but for Bayly it was more than just a show, it was about using his skills to help people.

And Bayly, the owner of Ahi, The Grounds, Aosta and Origine, enjoyed the experience so much he’s planning to keep working with people living with dementia.

“You dive into things like this and don’t really know how it will come out. But I was so enriched by the experience,” the 43-year-old said.

So what were the takeaways?

1. The importance of confidence

Bayly said the greatest part of the show was being able to watch the volunteers gain some confidence, and relax into the experience.

“Everyone works on confidence,” Bayly said. “If it's low, you are doing to do a shit job.

Back row: Suz, Chris, Ben, Mike, Bevin. Front: Dawn, Mark, Marilyn, Cliff, Graeme from The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes.

“Once that freedom and confidence came, they got into it.”

Whether cooking wagyu beef, making raspberry souffle or serving customers, he said the volunteers did an “outstanding” job.

There were even some moments where Bayly said he got to kick back and watch, thinking “wow”.

2. Patience

While it can be frustrating to repeat yourself six, seven, or eight times – Bayly said it was important to be patient when working with someone who has dementia.

They lose their short-term memory quickly, he said. But they are often highly functioning and capable.

“The whole experience was about having a safe environment where they can ask a question and it's not uncomfortable to answer a question five times.”

Manja Waschmuth Ben Bayly said the greatest part of the show was being able to watch the volunteers gain some confidence.

It was about treating them like adults and with respect – like anyone else – but with the knowledge that you might have to prompt them.

“It’s just patience. You have to be able to absorb the fact that they will not remember and that can be frustrating but you sort of have to let it wash over you and just go again.”

It was also about understanding that there wasn’t one way to talk to people, and finding what works for each individual.

3. Bravery

“I was really surprised by the braveness of the volunteers,” Bayly said. It wasn’t an easy to feat to show the whole country your weakest moments on national television.

It brought out a lot of emotions – with people getting upset, frustrated, and angry they can’t do the things they used to.

Channel 4 The British version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, a series about a dining establishment staffed by people living with dementia.

He said with that bravery came an opportunity to break down the stigma and people’s idea of what dementia is.

“People get kicked to the curb, but they have so much to give.”

4. Resilience

Hospitality could be stressful – when you didn’t know how many people would come, and what they would order.

Supplied Ben Bayly said hospitality could be stressful because you didn’t know how many people would come, and what they would order (file photo).

But even in the “pressure cooker” environment, the volunteers proved they were well capable.

“I was so proud of how they responded under pressure,” Bayly said.

“They can do it. For so long people told them they can't.”

Everyone forgets things and makes mistakes, but they were able to laugh together and enjoy the journey.

“I was surprised by their grit, determination, their joy, their laughter.”

5. Continuing the work

Not only was the show an enriching experience, it’s inspired Bayly to keep the work going and use his skills to help others.

“For me, now, it’s about what’s outside the show.”

He wanted to run a programme, two days a week, for people with dementia to learn to cook “some really awesome dishes” in a physically safe environment.

They already had the venue, where the show was filmed, and the restaurant was closed twice a week.

That was the hard bit sorted, Bayly said.

Participants could spend one day preparing and cooking, and the next finishing the dish to take home.

He said it would also give their loved ones a break.

“If you are a full-time carer, it’s tough...

And there is not a lot of support for those family carers, financial or otherwise.”

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, TVNZ 1, Sunday June 18.