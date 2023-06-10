Top restaurant Pasture closes abruptly after seven years in business

Ed Verner, head chef and owner of Pasture restaurant in Auckland, which has permanently closed.

Pasture, the three-hatted, six-seater restaurant that has been named among the world’s best, has closed permanently and abruptly just shy of its seventh birthday.

In a message posted on Instagram, Pasture’s owner, Ed Verner, suggested the closure was related to his partner, Hillary Eaton, being “ill with the first symptoms of a hereditary disease”, which had required the couple to seek specialist treatment.

He said all staff had been informed of the impending closure a few weeks ago and had been paid in full. The restaurant was “in discussions with suppliers and our other stakeholders”.

Pasture would “refund deposits on an ongoing basis, for all existing reservations”. A person who commented on the post asking what recourse they had for a $600 voucher was told to contact the restaurant, which would “reference and assist”.

Verner also owns next-door wine bar Boxer and bakery Alpha. While neither have made any statements, The Spinoff reported that both businesses appeared closed.

Both Pasture and Boxer are still accepting reservations on their websites, including taking deposits of $75 per head at Pasture and $25 per head at Boxer.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making Pasture such a huge success,” Verner wrote.

“All the staff, suppliers, and guests past and present who have made it what it is. In fact, the beginning of this year was the busiest few months we have ever had, with people coming from all over the world, including England, Germany and New York.

METRO Ed Verner's Pasture takes the Supreme Award for his intimate six-seater Parnell restaurant, as well as winning Best Chef in the 2019 Metro Peugeot Restaurant of the Year awards.

“I have been so proud to have created a high end six seat fine diner with a bar, a cafe, a bakery and a neo bistro run by one superb team, in one building,” Verner, a UK native, added. “Further, I am grateful to New Zealand, my adopted home, for which I would not have ever had the opportunity to create such a special restaurant.”

Pasture was named Auckland’s best restaurant in Metro’s 2019 restaurant awards. Two years earlier, Cuisine had named Verner chef of the year.

The restaurant has also received international accolades, including an entry in Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine magazines’ world’s best restaurants list in 2020.

Verner has been approached for comment.