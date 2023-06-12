Josh Emett on working with Gwyneth Paltrow and being a 'hot chef'

Top restaurateur and MasterChef judge Josh Emett shares his recipe for an eggplant bake with pesto and tomato alla vodka sauce.

Chef Josh Emett and Gwyneth Paltrow are a match made in culinary heaven –and it all started over the humble hasselback potato.

The superstar Kiwi chef made the Goop CEO-founder drool in March courtesy of his recipe, which Paltrow reposted to her 8.3 million Instagram followers.

Their Instagram love-in, which saw Emett repost his love of the Goop 7 Day Detox in kind, led to Paltrow’s team reaching out to the superstar Kiwi chef for a collaboration.

Now Emett, who has worked in some of the world’s top eateries, has made his debut on Goop –whipping up a mouth-watering one-pan wonder for the brand’s website and Instagram.

“Maximum flavour, minimum dishes. Michelin-starred chef @joshemett shares three savoury one-pan dinners that will make everyone think you could make it on MasterChef,” the Goop Instagram post reads.

He and his wife/business partner Helen Emett told Stuff about the experience.

Stuff Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Emett first bonded over the humble potato.

“I worked in New York for a few years and I always knew back then from what she was doing in the food space that she had a very healthy approach to food,” Josh explains.

“It’s a big focus for Helen and I actually, we're really careful about what we eat and how we eat.”

“She’s very involved,” explains Helen, “the fact she turned that around to create Goop, now it’s really a lifestyle brand – it’s a huge achievement.”

How, then, did the pair decide what to make for Goop’s major online audience (the brand has 1.7m Instagram followers, and Goop’s site has 2.3m monthly visits)?

“We did three one pan/one pot wonders. They are delicious and always taste good the next day. It’s really the way we cook at home as well.”

Supplied Josh Emett is co-owner of Onslow restaurant in Auckland and The Oyster Inn on Waiheke Island with his wife Helen.

The chef shared his recipes for Persian-style skillet-baked saffron chicken, baked mushroom cauliflower pilaf, and shrimp and butternut squash en papillotte.

“Over the past 30 years, New Zealand chef Josh Emett has built up a formidable resume, working for Gordon Ramsay in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne and later opening his own award-winning restaurants,” the site’s copy reads.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow, actor and founder of the Goop lifestyle brand, discovered Kiwi chef Josh Emett's hassle back potatoes and praised them on Instagram.

The American market is important for the Emetts who said that 50% of their own Instagram following (@joshemett has over 243k followers) comes from the US.

A major takeaway from the mouth-watering collaboration between Emett’s world and Paltrow’s?

Goop’s followers are praising Emett for his good looks in addition to his impressive cooking talents, crowing him as the internet’s next hot chef.

“I’m sorry, was he cooking something?” one user wrote, as dozens of other commentators left the fire or heart-eyed emojis.

When pressed on how to address this newfound fandom, Emett brushes it off with a humble: “No comment.”

But Helen is less neutral about the thirsty comments.

“He loves it of course!” She jokes.

“I like it when people love the food,” Josh explains.

“Yesterday I got stopped twice – people saying I cook this dish all the time. That stuff floats my boat.

“If they like what they’re looking at as well – then that’s just a bonus.”