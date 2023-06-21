Pure South Handpicked: The finest red meat available in New Zealand, or anywhere

While Pure South is already recognised as a premium brand of grass-fed beef, lamb, and venison, Pure South Handpicked goes a step further with aged craft meat.

There’s a reason for the wisdom of ‘you are what you eat’. Today more than ever, people are making conscious decisions in their food selections, knowing that the quality of food and ethical factors involved in its production contribute to overall well-being and social responsibility.

This ‘conscious consumption’ has an eye on more than just the plate, extending to a re-engagement with the surrounding environment with choices of whole foods reflecting the best of what nature can offer for personal goodness, and the good of nature itself. This ethos is encapsulated in Pure South Handpicked from Alliance, New Zealand’s only 100% farmer-owned red meat co-operative. And in the aged flavour profiles of Pure South Handpicked, you’ll discover meat worth eating, every time.

While Pure South is already recognised as a premium brand of grass-fed beef, lamb, and venison, Pure South Handpicked goes a step further with an aged craft meat range combining world-class natural farming practices, rigorous selection criteria, craft butchery and ageing to create unforgettable flavour, texture and an extraordinary mouthfeel.

Supplied Pure South Handpicked Beef is recognised as the world's best and took out four gold medals at the World Steak Challenge.

Of course, long before hitting your plate outstanding quality starts with the farmers of Alliance and their traditional and timeless processes which embrace their continuing commitment to simplicity - that means growing animals in low-stress settings with plenty of nutrient-rich, grassy paddocks. Pure South Handpicked is ‘Aged Craft Meat As Nature Intended’. The quality of the forage and the quality of life of the animals directly contribute to the quality of the cuts. These are traditional and timeless processes embraced by farmers with a constant commitment to simplicity. They respect the good things like rain and the changing seasons and offer an unwavering commitment to leaving their land in a better state for future generations.

This is the meat that makes it to the kitchens of the best chefs and home cooks - meat from the finest heritage breeds. Handpicked cuts present meat with a good deep, red appearance, consistent marbling and intramuscular fat running through the cut, alongside nutritional properties and pH profiles that deliver perfect eating quality – every time. It’s Handpicked on the farm, and Handpicked by artisan butchers. Only the best are selected for ageing.

Ageing is recognised for adding flavour and texture, drawing out flavours through a carefully controlled process specific to Handpicked beef, lamb or venison. Timed to perfection, the ageing process delivers tender meat which is, simply put, a cut above.

Supplied Aged for 21 days, gastronomes can expect a fine and succulent texture for the Pure South Handpicked Lamb.

In the range, you’ll discover Pure South Handpicked Beef available online for home delivery, and in selected restaurants nationwide. Aged for 55 days, these cuts offer a 4+ marbling score which delivers the uniquely robust rich and creamy flavour for a deeply satisfying savoury presence. Cooked to perfection with a careful caramelisation of the marbling, this is the pinnacle of New Zealand-produced beef, with a compact and firm fine texture and dense grain. If you take your meat seriously and melt-in-the-mouth steak is your preference, Pure South Handpicked Beef is the only choice.

It’s not only Pure South making the claim: Pure South Handpicked Beef is recognised as the world’s best and took out four gold medals at the World Steak Challenge (2018, 2019, 2021 & 2022), along with two Gold Medals at the New Zealand Outstanding Food Producer Awards (2022 & 2023).

Joining the range in New Zealand soon are Pure South Handpicked Lamb and Venison. Now, not all lamb is created equal. Ageing lamb cuts creates a surprisingly diverse flavour profile incorporating earthiness, mild gamey notes, grassy, pastoral flavours, traces of umami and hints of natural saltiness. Aged for 21 days, Pure South Handpicked Lamb is notably juicy, intensifying earthy characteristics and drawing out hidden notes and richness. Natural umami flavours add a lightly salted tang. Gastronomes can expect a fine and succulent texture.

Supplied The lean, rich venison is aged for 28 days and delivers a tangy flavour reminiscent of petrichor – the distinct earthiness of fresh rain on grassy paddocks.

Ageing venison enhances flavours delivering a concentrated earthiness with a smidgen of organic mineral, connotations of aromatic woody herbs to natural saltiness, and exposing pastoral, heady, vibrant mineral notes, with a tinge of sweetness and well-seasoned savoury broth. Pure South Handpicked starts with selected cuts; aged for 28 days, the lean, rich meat delivers a tangy flavour reminiscent of petrichor – the distinct earthiness of fresh rain on grassy paddocks. A fine firm and smooth texture with noticeable juiciness make Pure South Handpicked Venison the epicure's choice.

Pure South simply calls the Handpicked range ‘meat worth eating’. It’s sustainably produced by proven stewards of the land who have produced quality food for generations.

Join the global groundswell in the food world by choosing produce reflecting the best of what nature can offer, from farmers who produce red meat while demonstrating the greatest respect for the environment. When you choose Pure South Handpicked, you’re choosing origin, taste, true eating quality and appreciation for the craft of the farmer and the butcher.

