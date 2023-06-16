Love Your Local: Try these top new restaurants in Tāmaki Makaurau

Peter Gordon loves his local - the Thai Streetfood restaurant in the Wynyard Quarter

After all the knocks it took during the Covid-19 lockdown Auckland’s rich dining scene is back.

Delicious eateries are popping up all over Tāmaki Makaurau, from restaurants with gluten-free specialities to unfussy, good food.

Here’s four of the best new kids on the block.

Tokki, Milford

Located in the heart of the beachy suburb of Milford, is Tokki, a modern Korean restaurant creating chic but unfussy food.

The name, Tokki, which means rabbit in Korean, was inspired by head chef Jason Kim’s spirit animal, and has since become the restaurant’s mascot.

Chris McKeen Jason Kim has just opened a new modern Korean restaurant Tokki and will be cooking the dish Military Stew Flat Noodle.

Kim is highly skilled in the art of food, working in some of Auckland’s greatest restaurants, like Euro the Grove and Sidart.

Kim’s main purpose at Tokki was to create a “Korean taste palette adventure like no other”, fusing Korean flavour into western cuisine and taking inspiration from the food he grew up eating.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Jason Kim is sharing his love of Korean food with his neighbourhood.

The North Shore local wanted to bring his cuisine home with him, as well as teaching his neighbours how good Korean food can be – whether it's a Korean take on pork belly, chicken soup or slurpy flat noodles.

Jason Kim/Supplied Jason Kim opened Tokki with the purpose of sharing his Korean food and culture with Auckland's North Shore.

The GF Depot, Meadowbank

Chef Viv Chenug said her decision to open a purely gluten-free café was simple, she wanted to “serve healthy gluten-free foods to people who just can't have gluten like me”.

“Twenty years ago, gluten-free and dairy free eatery places were hard to find, and l could still remember that difficult times l had,” Chenug said.

After a stint in Hong Kong opening another gluten-free café, that just happened to earn a Michelin Star, Chenug headed to New Zealand and opened The GF Depot just nine months ago.

Although Chenug is in love with everything served at The GF Depot, from fishcakes to pancakes, her favourite is a simple cupcake, due to her sweet tooth.

Brew’d Hawt, Manakau

Brew’d Hawt, nestled in the middle of Manukau City, pumps out all the fast food that you love, but at an elevated level.

Aari Puri, who previously threw his fried chicken chops around at Pickle Pickle and Boy and Bird, presents a fried chicken recipe at Brew’s Hawt that has been 1.5 years in the making.

Brew'd Hawt/Supplied Brew'd Hawt makes the best fried chicken in South Auckland.

For the non-fried chicken fans (who I assume are few and far between) there’s also brioche burgers on offer, and a range of fast food sides with a gourmet spin – think loaded fries, mac’n’cheese and sweet and spicy friend pickles.

The Butcher Baker, Helensville

West is best for Reginaldo Richard, who opened The Butcher Baker with the aim of creating a destination restaurant.

He brings a uniqueness to his west Auckland venture, in the form of fire. The team like to cook on an open flame.

This doesn’t just include the meat, but vegetables, fruit and even the meringue.

The menu is based on seasonality and availability of local produce, and changes regularly because of that fact. Exquisite bites like the crayfish tortilellini, or “hand-picked” bavette and charcuterie made in-house are an absolute fan favourite.

The space itself is “effortlessly cool”, sporting a sun-soaked courtyard and high ceilings, with the name paying homage to what the building once homed – a butcher and a baker.

Making its debut in January, the farm-to-table restaurant changes its menu often, which means its worth making the trek again and again.