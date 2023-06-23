Don't bother making pasta if you're in a bad mood. 'You have to be happy'

Pasta, says Bossi executive chef Shaun Dowling, has to come from the heart, as he gives Craig Hoyle a hands-on demonstration of his new Italian menu.

Making pasta when you’re in a bad mood is, says Shaun Dowling, a waste of time.

“You have to be in a good place,” says the executive chef of central Auckland Italian restaurant Bossi. “You have to be happy.”

Dowling’s giving me a hands-on cooking lesson - instead of just tasting Bossi’s new menu, I’m in the kitchen actually making it - and he tells me that pasta must be enjoyed from the heart.

“If you’re having your friends over, and you’re not feeling very well, and you’ve had a bad day at work, just order a pizza,” he says. “You’ve got to have a laugh.”

READ MORE:

* No garlic, pizza as tall as a cake: How an Italian changed food in a small NZ town

* The mayor of Bologna, Italy, says spaghetti bolognese does not exist

* Recipe: Fish tortellini in fennel saffron broth



Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Shaun Dowling is the executive chef at central Auckland Italian restaurant Bossi.

Dowling describes how his own love for pasta began in the kitchen with his grandmother while just a boy on Auckland’s North Shore.

“I really enjoyed making dough, and it was hands-on. There were no cylinders, there were no pasta machines, it was all done by hand,” he recalls. “We threw flour at each other, and just had fun in the kitchen.

“I was always full of energy, and it was the way she got me in to get rid of that energy, and then also kill two birds with one stone, and make dinner for everyone.”

That hands-on philosophy is key to Dowling’s role at Bossi, which he helped launch with owner Jenna Carter in December 2022.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Bossi is an authentic Italian restaurant that opened in downtown Auckland in December 2022.

“Opening a space like Bossi has been a dream of mine for years,” Carter said at the time. “Born out of pure passion and fond memories cooking with my Nonna, this is an ode to her and her legacy.

“I’m delighted to finally welcome Aucklanders and visitors alike to enjoy the many dishes my family has grown up with for decades.”

These are big boots to fill as I don a khaki apron and head into the kitchen with Dowling. We’re about to make two dishes - agnolotti ripieni con ossobuco, and spaghetti vongole - and Dowling reassures me no experience is necessary.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Small envelopes of pasta are folded and cut to create agnolotti ripieni con ossobuco.

First, using sheets of twice-rolled pasta, he guides me through stuffing the sheets with ossobuco, folding it over to create envelope-shaped parcels, leaving one end slightly open for sauce to seep inside.

Next, we make spaghetti using a chitarra - an Italian pasta-making device that takes its name from a guitar, for good reason. Sheets of pasta are gently rolled across fine steel strings until strands of spaghetti fall through to the tray below; once we’re done, Dowling tells me it’s tradition to “strum the guitar” for good luck.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times The chitarra is a steel-stringed pasta-making device that takes its name from a guitar.

By now the agnolotti’s bubbling away in a creamy mushroom sauce, and Dowling walks me through creating the sauce for our spaghetti vongole. I tip some Cloudy Bay clams into a waiting saucepan, and we build a white wine and butter sauce with lashings of garlic and chilli.

Is there any such thing as too much butter? “Absolutely not,” says Dowling.

The food, once served, is heart-stoppingly delicious. In a generous twist, there’s an additional dish for my photographer, who is gluten and dairy intolerant and usually resigns herself to being a bystander on food adventures like this. But Dowling wouldn’t hear of it - whipping something up specially so she wouldn’t be left out. It’s the first time in years that she’s been able to eat at an Italian restaurant.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Cloudy Bay clams bubble away in a white wine and butter sauce for spaghetti vongole.

“We’re one big family here,” says Dowling, as we sit at the chef’s table - a two-person bar that can be booked if you’d like the extra experience of watching as a chef prepares and describes what you’re about to eat.

“The experience has got to start as soon as you put a foot in the door. It’s not just about the food, it’s not just about the wine, it’s about the whole experience. As soon as you put a foot in the door, you see the whole place and you feel like you’ve walked into a family.

“We want everybody to walk out of here with an experience that you’ll take back home and tell your friends and family about.”

Dowling never intended to end up as a chef, falling into hospitality by chance while taking a gap year from studying engineering at Auckland University.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Spaghetti vongole is a Bossi pasta dish with Cloudy Bay clams in a white wine and butter sauce.

“I went over to Aspen for a year, skiing, and in the first month there my boss had a restaurant on top of the mountain, and he said ‘I need help in the kitchen’. I said ‘I’ve never worked in a professional kitchen’, he said ‘I’ll pay you two salaries’. When you’re like 20 years old… I was like ‘man, I’m in’. And so I fell in love with it.”

Six months later, back in Auckland, Dowling abandoned engineering and went to culinary school instead - “and from there on I never looked back”. Since then he’s clocked more than 20 years of international experience in professional kitchens and fine dining establishments, including 12 years in an Italian district in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“I had a little shop where I was making fresh pastas and gnocchis, and then Covid hit, and I said ‘look, it’s about time for me to head home’. Once I headed home I met Jenna, and she told me about this vision that she had [to open a restaurant].”

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Sunday Star-Times news director Craig Hoyle, left, had a pasta-cooking lesson with Bossi’s Shaun Dowling.

Dowling makes a point of saying that Bossi is authentic cuisine: “I hate to say it, but it’s not Kiwi Italian.”

“There’s no pizza here! You go to an Italian restaurant to have Italian food, and you go to a pizzeria to have pizza. You don’t have them in both.”

As for his favourite dish?

“Spaghetti aglio e olio. It’s spaghetti with just garlic and olive oil. It’s literally the most comfort food that you can have. You just cook off some spaghetti in a pan, you put lots of olive oil, chilli flakes, fresh garlic, a little bit of parsley, and that’s it, done. Easy.

“It goes with everything, and it’s super simple. Put some fresh parmesan over the top of it, and you’re good.”

Bossi is at 10 Commerce St in Auckland CBD. Reservations can be made at bossi.co.nz