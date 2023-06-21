Clarke Gayford says daughter Neve 'told him off' over fifth birthday cake effort

The prime minister says she's looking forward to being there when Neve starts school and is ready to marry Clarke Gayford.

Prime ministerships may come and go, TV shows are at the mercy of commissioning editors, but there is one constant in Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s relationship, and that is that each year, they make an elaborate birthday cake for their daughter, Neve Te Aroha.

Ardern started safe, if not unbold, with the classic coconut-covered bunny cake from the Women’s Weekly Birthday Cake Book, and upped the ante slightly the following year with the less structurally sound piano.

Gayford was on birthday cake duty the following year, and played an absolute blinder when he projected Neve’s three favourite films – Moana, Frozen and Mickey Mouse – onto an edible TV screen.

The following day, his fiancee Ardern would say Gayford had “spent more time on a third birthday cake than he has planning our wedding. That is actually true and zero exaggeration.” (The pair are yet to tie the knot.)

Possibly still exhausted by that effort a year on, Gayford stood down last year, with Ardern turning out a very impressive ladybug cake – but this year, Neve’s fifth birthday, he was back on duty.

How does one follow up actual moving images playing live on a cake? Would he make her a life-sized and fully edible house, like something out of Hansel and Gretel? Or a walking, barking pet puppy made entirely from vanilla cake and buttercream?

Jacinda Ardern/Instagram Neve Gayford's rainbow caterpillar fifth birthday cake.

Well, Gayford has revealed this year’s creation and it is... a rainbow caterpillar, made from a log of cake covered in M&Ms, with lollipops for antennae.

“The tricky 5-year-old 'client’s' cake brief fluctuated wildly,” Gayford captioned an Instagram post, “everything from swimming mermaids to a Disney castle that had its own car wash. Helped in no part by the client’s mum who was very much enjoying my pain. Finally, a decision was made, a rainbow caterpillar.”

His sister, he added, asked if it was a sea-slug – you can kinda see it – while Neve herself “told me off because a rainbow caterpillar has 10 colours not seven.”

While he appeared relieved to have the “job done for another year”, his Instagram followers were kind.

”Ah you made the rookie error of going out too hard too early, and setting the expectations high with your previous cakes,” wrote one. “When in doubt just cover something - anything - in lollies.”

Another made the excellent point that “any cake with that many M&Ms is an absolute winner.There are no slices at risk of losing out on this cake.”

In her own post, Ardern said “given our now five-year-old changed her mind about what she wanted no less than ten times, (Gayford) did a great job of pulling this one together (especially after a long day of filming.).

“ Happy Birthday to our girl,” she continued., and great work @clarkegayford - you’re both the greatest.”