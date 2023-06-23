Nestled in Nova Scotia, this Kiwi-owned café has been a local favourite for 20 years

In the Canadian coastal village Chester, Nova Scotia, lies the Kiwi Cafe, a popular brunch spot founded by Hamilton-native Lynda Flinn, that has recently celebrated its 20th birthday.

Flinn says her business has become the “heart and hub” of the Chester community since opening in 2003, famous among its loyal patrons for the all-day breakfast menu and Kiwiana feel that helped Flinn stand out from other eateries in the area.

The menu is a marriage between Kiwi and Canadian tastes – there’s the Kiwi Breakfast Sandwich, made with the classic bacon and egg combo, then the stack of buttermilk pancakes served with Canadian maple syrup.

A second store, The Kiwi Pantry, stocks some familiar Kiwi treats amongst its Canadian offerings, including marmite, Manuka honey, and Whittaker’s chocolate.

There’s the cafe's logo, too – bright green like the slice of kiwifruit the cafe serves on the side of some dishes – and the fact the locals know their favourite spot as simply “The Kiwi”.

Supplied The Kiwi Café in Chester, Nova Scotia.

Though her business’ road to success was paved by hard work and years of cooking experience across the globe, Flinn’s transition from New Zealand to Nova Scotia came by pure chance.

While travelling the world in her early 20s, she met a young woman from Chester during a stop in Singapore. The duo hit it off, and decided to travel through Asia and Europe together.

After living and working in Italy for a few years, Flinn visited Chester to meet up with her travel-buddy, and was introduced her to another local named Stephen, who would later become Flinn’s husband.

“It was quite an unusual spot for me to end up, but here I am, 30-odd years later,” she laughs.

Supplied Lynda Flinn, owner of the Kiwi Cafe.

Traditionally a seasonal town, Chester plays host to a number of large holiday homes with owners based across the US and Europe.

“I ended up starting a catering business for all the summer parties here, which was very successful,” Flinn says.

“I was thinking I should branch out a little further... so when [the cafe] was on sale, I put an offer in and the next thing I knew, I had it.

“It’s grown, and grown, and grown, and now we’re a real destination.”

Though New Zealand and Nova Scotia may seem worlds apart, there are a number of similarities between Chester and our island nation – the coastal village boasts beautiful scenery and a devoted sailing community not unlike our own City of Sails, where Flinn studied cooking.

She says she loves coming back to New Zealand to find inspiration she can take home to Canada.

“I cafe-hop all around Auckland or wherever I am, just to get some ideas,” she says.

“I’m still really connected to New Zealand ... you never get rid of where you’re from.”