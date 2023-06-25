'The kids thought we were mad': How a family business launched award-winning gin

Glen Cadwallader and Liz Scott are the husband-and-wife team behind Waiheke Distilling Co.

When Liz Scott and Glen Cadwallader set out to open a gin distillery, their kids thought they were mad.

And, reflects Scott, describing an idea that kicked off six or seven years ago, “they were probably right”.

“We were on Great Barrier Island in a terrible storm, holed up for a few days, and we were thinking about what would be an amazing thing to do, where you could be self-sufficient, and you could do it on an island.

“We thought being able to create a gin or botanical product would be an amazing thing to do, so that sort of sowed the seed, and we never really let it go, so then it turned into a bit of a mission.”

READ MORE:

* Duty-free in New Zealand isn't always the best deal

* Edinburgh whisky society invites Reefton drop into the family

* Love Your Local: The boozy beverages you'll be drinking this winter

* The unlikely trio who opened the southernmost Kiwi distillery on Stewart Island



Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Sunday Star-Times news director Craig Hoyle, left, shares a gin tasting board with Waiheke Distilling Co. founders Liz Scott, centre, and Glen Cadwallader, right.

Neither of them had a background in alcohol production; Cadwallader “grew up in hospitality” and did engineering when he left school, working in the dairy industry for a number of years, and was more recently a high school maths and science teacher.

Scott, meanwhile, worked in forestry for years, and then in property development in Auckland.

“I guess our skill sets sort of complement each other,” says Cadwallader, describing how inspiration came in part from his father, who had been involved in amateur distilling for years.

The couple bought a “tiny little 20-litre pot still”, started experimenting with botanicals, and decided to move to Waiheke Island because it “seemed like a really logical place to be”.

From those humble beginnings, the Waiheke Distilling Co has risen to become a tourist destination on the eastern end of the island, producing innovative gins that saw the company claim bronze in the competitive gin category at the 2023 London Spirit Competition and a silver at the 2023 NZ Spirits Awards.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Waiheke Distilling Co. offers stunning views across Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

“It was a privilege to be able to showcase native botanicals that thrive so well here on the island on a global stage, especially as [the London] awards are internationally recognised as the pinnacle of craft spirits excellence,” says Scott.

Much of the journey, reflects Scott, has been about “trial and error”.

“Let’s just see what works… What can the ideas factory do for us? Looking and seeing what grows well here, and how we can harness that and use it. The sky’s the limit with what you can do.”

Adds Cadwallader: “You sort of get a feel for what flavours might go well together, so you give those a try and see. When you distil something it doesn’t always come out how you expect the flavours.”

One of the most unexpected botanical combos to emerge was kelp-infused gin, with the company’s signature Spirit of Waiheke product that delivers a distinctive juniper and coriander balance.

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Waiheke Distilling Co. founders Glen Cadwallader, left, and Liz Scott, right, show Sunday Star-Times news director Craig Hoyle, centre, around their gin distillery.

“It just seemed like a logical island ingredient,” says Scott.

“I’d tasted a fermented seaweed, and it tasted so much different to what I was expecting, and we had a conversation and I said ‘we should actually try it in our gin’. In our first early gins, we had oyster shells in the pot too, actually, local oysters, but because we’d have to say ‘contains shellfish’ or ‘contains seafood’ we moved away from that.”

There’ve been several speed bumps on what has been an otherwise successful journey; Cadwallader and Scott - who have seven adult children between them - were hit hard by the Covid pandemic as they tried to launch Waiheke Distilling Co, experiencing various setbacks.

“We had to send the builders home at one stage when they were building the distillery,” says Cadwallader. “The still we bought in 2019, we only just installed it last year, which is an indication of the delays.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Waiheke Island businesses are excited for the return of Auckland visitors, but will need a busy summer to help with the impact of Covid-19. (Video first published in December 2021)

Now though, visitors are returning, and enjoy spectacular views from the garden bar, where there’s the option of picnic tables or bean bags with stunning views out to Pakatoa​, Rotoroa​ and Ponui Islands​, and beyond to the Coromandel Peninsula.

Kākā swoop past the distillery’s large botanical garden, which is available for tour - Scott proudly shows off her fledgling juniper bushes - and below in Cowes Bay​ stands the inspiration behind the company’s logo: a windswept pōhutukawa that was photographed in 1900 and is still on the property today.

The site is symbolic of “embracing the land, wind and sea”, says Scott, and the couple strongly believes in sustainability.

“It’s about looking after this place, and showcasing the botanical journey,” she says. “I think that’s what makes our product a little bit different, is that people can actually come and get a sense of the philosophy behind it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Sunday Star-Times Gin tasting boards are a popular menu item for visitors to Waiheke Distilling Co.

Waiheke Distilling Co. also produces award-winning vodkas, and late last year it launched artisan gin and tonic RTDs. There’s also been a collaboration with BMW to create a custom gin blend to mark the launch of the automotive manufacturer’s i7 series fully electric cars in New Zealand.

Cadwallader sounds almost surprised as he reflects on their early success.

“We haven’t done a lot of advertising, but it’s just sort of grown,” he says. “There must be a lot of word of mouth. We’ve engaged a lot of social media, and Liz’s daughter really helped us with a lot of the social media stuff.”

It’s been a true family venture, with three generations pitching in; when the Sunday Star-Times visits, Scott’s mum is helping pack out the back, and there’s a fourth generation of grandchildren who turn up for family gatherings in what is “quite a lovely place”.

Reflects Scott: “We’d be a bit stuffed without family! We’re very, very blessed in that regard.”

As for whether they’d recommend going into business as a couple? Cadwallader laughs.

“Developing the property and the brand has been her skill, and I’ve been more of the technical part of the operation.

“It certainly has its challenges, but I actually do love working with my wife.”