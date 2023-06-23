Seven ways to score extra savings at Costco

C﻿ostco is a veritable wonderland of savings, but unless it's your local, it takes a little effort to truly save at the wholesaler.

The first Costco opened in New Zealand last September in Westgate, Auckland.

Christchurch and Wellington are next in line for stores and there’s a likeliness for an additional store in another Auckland location as well.

Here are seven ways to save by shopping at Costco. Membership costs $60 a year, but it is worth every cent.

1. The best savings are at the back of the store

When you walk into Costco, you'll find your senses overloaded with displays and sales signs.

But it's at the back of the store that you'll find the best savings, particularly in the display racks at the centre.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The best savings are at the back of the store.

2. Split costs with family or friends

By sharing the cost of membership with family and friends, you can save even more at Costco.

Ahead of your next visit, ask those family and friends what they would be willing to purchase with you at the store. You can then make bulk purchases, which is the best per-unit prices, and divvy it up between households.

3. Learn how the price tags work

At Costco you'll regularly find price tags that end with either .99 or .97. It's the ones marked .97 that offer the most savings, and these will add up at the check out.﻿

4. Download the app

The Costco app allows you to plan ahead, with the latest sales items displayed each week.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff By sharing the cost of membership with family and friends, you can save even more at Costco.

5. Request price adjustments

Costco offers price adjustments 30 days following the purchase date for online purchases only.

If the cost of any item you have purchased is lowered within 30 days, you can fill in the form online and receive a refund.﻿ Credits are typically issued within seven to 10 business days.

﻿6. Prepared food savings

Rotisserie chickens and prepared food platters such as sushi and sandwiches are regularly marked down for quick sale.

Ask your local Costo store manager when this typically occurs, so you can stock up.﻿

David White/Stuff Avoiding busy hours at Costco will ensure you have plenty of stock to choose from.

7. Avoid the crowds

To ensure there is plenty of stock available, shop on weekdays at 11am when Costco is typically the quietest, particularly from Monday to Thursday.

The next best shopping window is weekday afternoons between 3 and 5pm from Monday to Wednesday.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.