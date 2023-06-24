Courteney Cox gives Kiwi peanut butter brand Fix & Fogg her seal of approval

One Kiwi label is “buzzing” after their product was featured in a video posted by US actress Courteney Cox.

The video, shared on the Friends star’s social media accounts, where she has over 12 million followers, shows a jar of Wellington nut butter company Fix & Fogg’s Everything Butter taking pride of place in Cox’s kitchen cupboard.

Though Cox first posted her video in April 2021, an eagle-eyed fan had recently spotted Fix & Fogg’s jar in the blink-and-you-miss-it moment from the clip, which the brand reshared on their own Instagram page.

Co-founder Roman Jewell says the recognition is “pretty cool”.

“I guess she’s a friend of Fix & Fogg,” Jewell laughs.

“I think as New Zealand food producers, we can underestimate how good we are at making really good food, and backing it with a brand and good values.

Supplied Creators of Fix & Fogg, Roman and Andrea Jewell.

“Seeing [our product] on social media and having people talk about it is a really cool feeling, not just for us, but hopefully for people who are into Fix & Fogg.”

If Cox has some extra space in her cupboard, Jewell recommends she picks up their Smoke and Fire Peanut Butter – his personal favourite.

He says the US is a growing market for Fix & Fogg, with their spreads selling in Whole Foods stores across the nation. The brand has also sold their products through Amazon since 2017.

It’s unclear how Cox was introduced to the Everything Butter.

“We’re a long way from big markets like America, and it’s always a risk and a gamble whether the hard work and investment is going to work, but you just have to chip away at it,” Jewell says.

Other Kiwi-owned labels making a splash with celebrities overseas include Lewis Road Creamery, who received a shout-out from model Chrissy Teigen in 2020.

Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow is also a fan of NZ cooking, having recently collaborated with Kiwi chef Josh Emett.