Love Your Local: The Auckland and Northland venues locals love

National winners in the Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, will be judged by a panel comprising celebrity chef Peter Gordon, Eat New Zealand CEO Angela Clifford, and Stuff food editor Emily Brookes, and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stuff’s Love Your Local campaign has come to an end, which saw thousands of food and drink loving Kiwis nominate their favourite local haunt, whether it be a bar, restaurant, cafe or food truck.

The Auckland and Northland winners are:

BBC’s Simms told Stuff he was “overwhelmed and humbled” by the two awards.

READ MORE:

* Northland emerges as foodie destination with sweet surprises

* Wonky Box: The local subscription box saving food from landfill, delivering leftover lettuce and crooked carrots to your door

* A 'testament of resilience': 2021 Hospitality Awards winners announced



BBC treats customers like they’re stepping into an extension of their own lounge, and claim to be the “most dog friendliest venue in Auckland”.

They strive to cater to all of their customer’s needs, cultivating loyal locals by doing so.

“We know what’s going on in the community, because of our community,” Simms said.

“Our team are discreet, and our customers know this and are comfortable about having a chat at the bar.”

Further up the country, the owners of Local Taverna Talent moved up to Whangārei from Wellington in an attempt to lead a quieter life – but decided to open another restaurant instead.

Birkenhead Brewing Company/Supplied The Birkenhead Brewing Company have nabbed two awards - best front of house person, and best bartender.

Sophie Evans and Matt Hawkes serve Greek-inspired food, but also incorporate classic Kiwi staples into their decor, like the pool table you might find in your local RSA.

Their food is designed to be shared, served alongside chef Hawkes’ grilled pitas to “mop everything up with”.

Not only does the couple love their locals, but they also relied on their locals to help spread the word of their new business.

Local Talent Taverna/Supplied Sophie Evans and Matt Hawkes' restaurant, Local Talent Taverna, in Whangārei have been awarded best new business.

Local Talent Taverna/Supplied Evans and Hawkes wanted to create a space loyal customers would love hanging out in.

“People kept saying to us it’s a word of mouth town, and word really did spread,” Evans said.

“We created a lot of hype and excitement around the build, and did grassroots things like dropping off flyers to other local businesses.”

For Gordon Kong at The Rolling Pin, the food always comes first.

The best food truck/takeaway winner started their journey in 2016 with a small menu, at first only offering three dumpling options.

The small menu didn’t mean Kong skimped on flavours or taste, opting for non-traditional dumplings stuffed with slow-cooked beef or pork and enveloped in a soft pastry made from scratch.

Gordon Kong/Supplied The Rolling Pin has won the Love Your Local award for the best takeaway/food truck, thanks to their loyal customers.

Gordon Kong/Supplied The Rolling Pin are known for their unique take on traditional dumplings and other Asian food.

“I wanted to create something that when you bite into the food, you get a lot of different flavours and texture,” Kong said.

Kong’s regulars mean his business was able to survive through winter – no easy feat for a traditional food truck.

Thomas Rapana, of Titirangi cafe Thomas’ Cup knows a thing or two about survival, launching the venture in August 2020.

Lucky for Rapana, he’d been making coffee for the people of Titirangi for more than 20 years, and they knew he’d keep delivering their “perfect cup”.

Rapana operates Thomas’ Cup as a lone wolf, and enjoys the autonomy of being his own boss, while creating a space for locals to have a “robust conversation”.

Thomas Rapana/Supplied Thomas Rapana may have opened Thomas' Cup in 2020, but he's been making coffee for locals for more than 20 years.

“Everyone’s allowed to express their views, we have robust conversations, but there’s also a lot of laughing,” Rapana said.

Rapana said Titirangi locals had been through a lot, with the area copping a lot of damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I just wanted to give the locals a place to escape, get away from the slips that might be surrounding their houses and just relax,” he said.